AFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Mike Washington Jr., Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike enters the fourth year of his career and is set to inherit a larger role in 2026. Uwazurike is glad to have his teammates’ trust going into Week 1 after being a depth option in previous years.

“I feel like it’s great to have teammates that trust in you,” Uwazurike said, via Susanna Weir of the team’s site. “You want your teammates to trust in you. That’s something that you have to earn, especially being on the line with [defensive lineman] Zach [Allen] and D.J., for sure.”

As for playing alongside DT D.J. Jones, Uwazurike said they have developed great chemistry.

“We’ve shut down so many runs together, we work so well together,” Uwazurike said. “I played nose guard, too. So, I already know what he’s going to do, and I can communicate with him because I played his position as well. Just the knowledge of both helps me understand what he’s doing. I can tell him certain things, and he trusts me to do that. … So, just having that chemistry between us too, knowing how to work together. And the same with [defensive tackle] Malcolm Roach. It’s like all three of us, we all know how to work together, we have great chemistry and it definitely feels good to know that I’ve earned respect from them. They feel safe when I’m in the game and I’m next to them playing.”

Uwazurike added that he’s learning a lot from DL Zach Allen, who has emerged as the veteran leader of their defensive line.

“I feel like I’m learning a lot from Zach,” Uwazurike said. “He’s helping out with a lot of guys. A lot of guys are picking his brain every day. He’s constantly giving knowledge out, doing whatever he can to help us. So, definitely appreciate Zach for everything. It’s been great playing with him so far, picking his brain, learning how to play with him, learning some tips that he’s picked up and everything. … The [knowledge] that I’ve gotten from him so far, it’s been a night-and-day difference.”

Raiders

Raiders rookie RB Mike Washington feels there is still room to learn in his first season but hopes it leads to multiple trips to the end zone as the primary backup to RB Ashton Jeanty.

“Well, there’s a lot of growth that still needs to be done,” Washington told Raiders Podcast Network. “But I credit all of my, I guess you’d call it preseason success, really to the team. We go out there every day, practice – and you know it’s hot out there – we go to work, man. And literally, to be able to put everything together within the three [preseason] games, I credit that to the O-line, just everybody being there for each other and, you know, representing each other.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Kirk Cousins said he’s been amazed by how available Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been to them.

“I’ve really enjoyed having him as a resource,” Cousins said, via Raiders Wire. “I mean, when I first got here, I was like, ‘Wait, so, like, I can just text him, and he’ll give me 23 years of pro football experience? You know, he’ll text me back?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ He made himself very available, and it’s been unbelievable. To be sitting in a meeting with Fernando [Mendoza] and Aidan [O’Connell] and saying, ‘Why don’t we just ask Tom what he would do?’ And sometimes you’re like, ‘Is he gonna get back to us in a day or two?’ And many times it’s two minutes and we’ve got a response. So, that’s been a joy to have as a resource.”

Cousins added that having Brady available to reinforce what he’s seeing on the field has helped his confidence grow significantly.

“Certainly, you can learn a lot from him that’s new to you,” Cousins continued. “But there’s also sometimes some affirmation where you say, ‘okay, I’m not crazy.’ This was what my gut told me was the way to do it, but the fact that he’s saying that’s the way he did it, now I have a little bit more conviction and confidence in what felt right. Now I know it’s right, because I know that it worked for him too. So, I think that helps as well.”