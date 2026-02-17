AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Fernando Mendoza, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The team wound up starting Alex Palczewski at left guard, and he did well, meaning the Broncos could move on from Powers and save $12.7 million in cap space by designating him as a post-June 1 release.

The Broncos could also save $3.2 million by releasing veteran OT Matt Peart, who had no guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

Chargers

The Chargers signed OL Mekhi Becton to a two-year, $20 million deal last offseason, but he has struggled to stay on the field due to food poisoning, a concussion, and knee troubles. Los Angeles can move on from Becton and save $9.7 million against the cap in 2026. (Popper)

Raiders

New Raiders HC Klint Kubiak spoke on the team’s YouTube channel and noted he hasn’t seen much of QB Fernando Mendoza, given his commitment to coaching the Seahawks into a Super Bowl victory.

“My exposure is very limited,” Kubiak said. “I saw him play the national championship game, I saw the interviews he’s given after those games, and how team-oriented he is. I look forward to getting to know the player better, but obviously a really talented guy with a bright future. We’ll see. We’ll see where it ends up. But we’ve got a lot of work to do to get to know him before that time comes.”