AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Marcedes Lewis, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Chris Tomasson reports that Broncos TE Marcedes Lewis is interested in coaching after his career ends, but for the time being, he is interested in returning for a 21st NFL season.
- Georgia LB CJ Allen had a formal Combine interview with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)
- The Broncos also had formal interviews with Ohio State’s Sonny Styles, Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, Cincinnati’s Jake Golday, and Missouri’s Josiah Trotter. (Klis)
- Clemson LB Wade Woodaz and BYU LB Jack Kelly said they met with the Broncos at the Combine. (Chris Tomasson)
Chargers
- Memphis OT Travis Burke had a formal Combine interview scheduled with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)
Raiders
- Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom, citing multiple sources, reports that the Cardinals were “incredibly high” on Klint Kubiak before he signed his deal with the Raiders.
- According to La Canfora, Arizona was also open to waiting until after the Super Bowl to hire Kubiak and was willing to make a “significant allotment” to their coaching staff’s salary.
- La Canfora’s sources indicate Kubiak didn’t have a “particularly difficult” decision to sign with Las Vegas, citing minority owner Tom Brady as a key reason.
- Kubiak said the team is switching to a 3-4 defense. (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Future Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza on Brady: “I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady. … He’s the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin.” (Edwards)
- Per Seth Walder, the Raiders are hiring Texans assistant director of special projects and game management Rohit Mogalayapalli.
- Tony Pauline reports that the team is still trying to decide if they will tender RFA C Jordan Meredith at around $3.6 million.
