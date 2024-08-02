AFC Notes: Kwity Paye, Kamari Lassiter, Colts, Ravens, Texans

Colts

Colts DE Kwity Paye outlined the offseason program that has him feeling fresh and ready to go for the 2024 season.

“It was a great offseason for me,” Paye said, via the team’s website. “Mentally, physically, I’m just ready to go. I’m excited to go. I’m ready to go out there and play.”

“That’s where you prepare for the season. So for me, I was doing like four or five workouts a day. I was doing extra cardio in the morning. I was doing the lift and the line work, then Pilates and hot yoga and PT and just making sure I stay on top of it. Making sure I’m ready to go. I lost 15 pounds, and I gained some muscle.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts worked out Levi Bell (signed), Marquis Haynes , Adetokunbu Ogundeji , and Jack Wilson on Tuesday.

(signed), , , and on Tuesday. Per Stephen Holder, the team is rotating Nick Cross and Ronnie Harrison at free safety and is having a competition between the two for the starting job.

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken said he “would love to” employ more 12 personnel with both Mark Andrew and Isaiah Likely on the field at the same time.

“Would love to,” Monken said, via The Athletic. “You’re obviously trying to get your best playmakers on the field, and they’re two of them. Those two guys are unique weapons, so we have to do a great job of being creative — getting them on the field and finding a way to utilize them. Their skill sets are similar, but they’re different. They’re built a little bit different, but we love both of them and that showed last year — when Mark went down, (Likely) came on. Having them both together would be great.”

Monken said that the two tight ends will be an integral part of the team’s offense this year.

“We’re going to throw it to them,” Monken said of his tight ends. “We love those guys. We want them to have every opportunity. Mark last year probably didn’t have as many targets as he wanted, but he had touchdowns — we got him the ball in the red zone, which helped. Obviously, finding a way to get Mark the ball and (Likely) the ball more is a huge part of obviously what we need to do moving forward.”

Texans

Texans second-round CB Kamari Lassiter referred to himself as “the Locksmith” in terms of his ability to shut down opposing receivers and the early returns show him living up to that nickname.

“That’s just me,” Lassiter said, via John McClain of HoustonTexans.com. “That’s who I am. I feel like I came in and showed who I am, and that’s the kind of person I am — I’m the Locksmith. I want to lock stuff down wherever I am.

“I feel to get to the point I really want to be, I have a long way to go. I have a lot to learn and a lot to work on. I want to be a lot better. The first thing you want to do as a young player, as a rookie coming into a new organization (and) a new atmosphere, you have to prove (yourself) and earn the respect of your teammates and coaches. That’s something I really focus on. I want to earn the respect of everyone in the building before it’s time to play. I want to be a student of the game.”