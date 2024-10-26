AFC Notes: Kyle Hamilton, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Ravens

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton recalled his personal upbringing, where a saying in their household was: “Good wasn’t good enough.” He feels it has become a big part of his demeanor.

“It’s always been like that,” Hamilton said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Whether it’s football, basketball, academics, whatever we’re doing, it’s like, ‘All right, do it again and do it better.’”

Hamilton said he is always chasing the player he can become in the future.

“I feel like I’m never going to get to that point,” Hamilton said. “Matthew McConaughey had a quote when he won an Oscar. He said, ‘My idol is myself in five years,’ or something like that. I’ll never be that person, but I’m always chasing it, and when I get there, I’m chasing myself in five years. I feel like I’ll always be chasing perfection, because I know what I can be.”

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey thinks Hamilton can play nearly every defensive position.

“Kyle could play every position on the defense, except nose guard, because he can’t put on as much weight as Michael Pierce,” Humphrey said.

Steelers

Steelers ST coordinator Danny Smith said the team has placed such a high emphasis on blocking kicks that it’s turned into a culture.

“It’s developed into a culture,” Smith said, via Mike Prisuta of the team’s website. “It’s a process, to be honest with you. It’s maybe finding something, maybe being strong at something or maybe finding a weakness. There’s a thought process that goes through it and then the development of a skill set. We’re on a roll right now. That breeds success, too, because of that confidence, so we’re headed in a good direction.”