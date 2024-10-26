AFC Notes: Kyle Hamilton, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has talked to sources around the league who expect the Browns to be actively trading away pieces ahead of the trade deadline to collect more draft picks.
- Pauline adds there’s chatter about GM Andrew Berry’s job security, as many of his decisions haven’t worked out ranging from the trade and contract for QB Deshaun Watson to a lot of missed draft picks. Pauline’s sources criticized Berry and the Browns for not emphasizing character or energy level in players enough.
- Watson is undergoing surgery for his ruptured Achilles on Friday. (Adam Schefter)
- Browns RB Nyheim Hines was not activated from injured reserve within his 21-day window after being designated to return. ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone explained the team felt Hines’ speed and explosiveness standpoint wasn’t where it needed to be, per Scott Petrak.
- Browns RB coach Duce Staley believes RB Nick Chubb can return to the player he was before injury because of his work ethic. (Scott Petrak)
- Browns LB Jordan Hicks (elbow, triceps) and S Ronnie Hickman (ankle) were inactive for practice on Friday. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t say whether OT Dawand Jones would start at LT with Jedrick Wills dealing with injury. (Petrak)
- Stefanski also announced QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will serve as the backup in Week 8. (Ian Rapoport)
- Browns DE Myles Garrett was asked if he had been reassured he wouldn’t be getting traded: “I’ll be playing here.” (Kay Cabot)
Ravens
Ravens S Kyle Hamilton recalled his personal upbringing, where a saying in their household was: “Good wasn’t good enough.” He feels it has become a big part of his demeanor.
“It’s always been like that,” Hamilton said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Whether it’s football, basketball, academics, whatever we’re doing, it’s like, ‘All right, do it again and do it better.’”
Hamilton said he is always chasing the player he can become in the future.
“I feel like I’m never going to get to that point,” Hamilton said. “Matthew McConaughey had a quote when he won an Oscar. He said, ‘My idol is myself in five years,’ or something like that. I’ll never be that person, but I’m always chasing it, and when I get there, I’m chasing myself in five years. I feel like I’ll always be chasing perfection, because I know what I can be.”
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey thinks Hamilton can play nearly every defensive position.
“Kyle could play every position on the defense, except nose guard, because he can’t put on as much weight as Michael Pierce,” Humphrey said.
Steelers
Steelers ST coordinator Danny Smith said the team has placed such a high emphasis on blocking kicks that it’s turned into a culture.
“It’s developed into a culture,” Smith said, via Mike Prisuta of the team’s website. “It’s a process, to be honest with you. It’s maybe finding something, maybe being strong at something or maybe finding a weakness. There’s a thought process that goes through it and then the development of a skill set. We’re on a roll right now. That breeds success, too, because of that confidence, so we’re headed in a good direction.”
