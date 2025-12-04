AFC Notes: Kyle Williams, Keon Coleman, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman made headlines after issues arose with his punctuality, but he worked his way back into the lineup to record a touchdown against the Steelers in Week 13. One team source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that they remain confident in Coleman: “It’s a professionalism thing — but he’s going to be OK. We need him.”

Bills HC Sean McDermott said WR Josh Palmer (ankle) isn’t close to returning: “Overall, he’s not in the best place right now.” (Jay Skurski)

McDermott added that DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) is considered week-to-week and is hopeful he can return in a week or two.

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver explained why they’ve pivoted back to veterans in the secondary instead of giving plenty of snaps to guys like fifth-round CB Jason Marshall and S Dante Trader.

“The cohesion we have with those three veterans in the back end is strong,” Weaver said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “Because of their football acumen, they can correct a lot of things in real time. With rookies, sometimes [there’s a] glitch in the matrix, where it takes a little time to process.

“Trader is a stud. He’s going to play. His numbers will vary game to game. We haven’t lost faith in him or Jason. Those young bucks will play a lot of meaningful football late in the road. But we want to make sure at this point of the season, backs against the wall, that those guys are experienced to play at a high level.”

Patriots

Patriots third-round WR Kyle Williams has only played in 26 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this year, including just 14 snaps in Week 13 that included a touchdown grab. Williams credited his teammates and coaches for keeping his confidence high through a season where he hasn’t been able to earn consistent playing time.

“It’s the guys around me. They always uplift me, spreading good joy,” Williams said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “When you have a receiver room and coaches that uplift you, it’s kind of easy to forget about what you’re not getting and what’s happening.”

“It just builds confidence that you can make plays at any time. For me, it’s being able to do brick by brick and keep building on those. Knowing that just because I make that play, it’s not enough. Got to keep stacking more and more and more.”