AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Jalen Milroe, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Pete Thamel reports Boston College is hiring Browns’ assistant DL coach Jordan Thomas as their new defensive line coach.

as their new defensive line coach. Browns’ new OC Tommy Rees plans on having a “multiple” offense in 2025: “The ability to be multiple is what we want (on offense).” (Tony Grossi)

plans on having a “multiple” offense in 2025: “The ability to be multiple is what we want (on offense).” (Tony Grossi) Rees was Alabama’s former offensive coordinator in 2023. When asked about Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe, Rees responded he has a lot of respect for the quarterback prospect: “I have a lot of love for Jalen, lot of respect for Jalen, as a person. And wish him all the best.” (Grossi)

Rees responded he has a lot of respect for the quarterback prospect: “I have a lot of love for Jalen, lot of respect for Jalen, as a person. And wish him all the best.” (Grossi) As for how he evaluates quarterbacks, Reese said they need to be problem solvers and have the ability to make quick decisions: “At the end of the day, the quarterback’s job is to solve problems. So I’ve always started with ability to make quick decisions.” (Grossi)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta reiterated his support for QB Lamar Jackson and said that he fully stands behind him moving forward.

“I can say there’s no player I’d rather have on my team than Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said, via PFT. “I think he’s the best quarterback in the league. That’s my answer to that question.”

DeCosta said that the idea of restructuring the contract Jackson signed in 2023 is on the table, but the two sides won’t meet about that until later in the offseason.

“Yes, we’ve seen teams do that,” DeCosta said. “And Lamar and I, we’ve had a lot of discussions about contracts over the years, and at some point, I’ll probably talk to Lamar. I’m just really happy [and] blessed to have watched him play football this year. We just finished the season — I want Lamar [to] relax a little bit and think back to what we accomplished as a team and what he accomplished individually. We’ll have those conversations probably at some point. And from what I’ve seen with Lamar, he’s just grown so much — even just over the last couple of years, in terms of his game as a player, as a leader [and] as a person. I love talking to him. We communicate all the time. And as I said, I’m blessed to be with him for the last seven years.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Russell Wilson was asked to shed light on alleged “beef” he has with OC Arthur Smith.

“Anytime you lose a game or two, or whatever goes on, people try to tear things down,” Wilson said, via Steelers Wire. “I think Arthur is a great coach. Obviously, he’s been a head coach. We love trying to find ways to compete every day and just get better.”