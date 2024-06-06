AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he’s spending more time with the defense during this phase of the offseason program and allowing OC Dan Pitcher to focus on the offensive side.

“It’s my time to spend more time with the defense and let the offensive coordinator call the reps during practice and talk to the quarterback,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “It’s good for me again, to get to know the defensive players better, sit in those meetings, not devote all the time and energy on the offense and take more of a head coaching role.”

Taylor added he’s still taking part in all meetings and has expectations on how the offense should be running.

“Still, in all the meetings, still have my own ideas and expectations. And we do all that as we meet as coaches and out here we get on the field and get a chance to be more of the head coach and spend more time with the defense.”

Regarding receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase missing voluntary workouts, Taylor is confident both players will be ready when they return.

“I think that they’ll get to work in at the necessary time. And please, we have a high turnout for voluntary workouts,” Taylor said. “I told the guys I understand it’s voluntary. I appreciate them showing up. The guys who don’t are still working hard elsewhere and they’ll be back at the right times. And the beauty is we know those guys, we know what they’re about, and that they’ll be ready and focused when it’s time to come back.”

Ravens

Following reports that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson lost around 25 pounds since the beginning of 2022 to gain speed, Baltimore HC John Harbaugh isn’t worried and is okay with Jackson doing whatever he feels necessary to be at his best.

“Yes, I mean, it’s fine. I think that’s Lamar. He’s a pro. He knows what he’s doing. He knows where he wants to be with that,” Harbaugh said, via Kevin Oestreicher of the Ravens Wire. “My concern is that he’s in shape, best shape of his life, and he’s working toward that. He’s ready football-wise, all the details that go with that – mentally, physically, spiritually ready to go. That’s kind of what I think about. I know he talks to the strength and conditioning people. He’s got his own people. He talks to [director of sports nutrition] Sarah [Snyder] all the time. He’s a pro. He knows what he’s doing.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Justin Fields downplayed comments that were made earlier this offseason by RB Jaylen Warren, who said during a podcast appearance that Fields could be used as a kick returner.

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

“It’s funny how serious social media takes everything,” Fields added. “It was kind of funny to me when everybody was making a big deal about it for no reason. Nah, I’m not here to do that. It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you.”