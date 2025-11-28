AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Coming off fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders‘ first start, Browns WR Jerry Jeudy believes consistent reps together moving forward will help them get on the same page.

“We just got to keep doing what we’ve been doing in practice,” Jeudy said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Get consistent reps, talk over the certain plays and be on the right page.”

Jeudy lost a fumble after he was setting up a juke coming off a 39-yard catch. He admitted he didn’t feel the defender behind him but said he was just trying to make a play in his only catch of the game.

“I was trying to make a play all wide open. I saw three defenders right there from the cut cross field. I ain’t feeling behind me. Simple as that.”

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has returned to the team after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

However, the results haven’t been as expected since he’s returned to the lineup. Jackson had three turnovers against the Bengals on Thanksgiving and he said after the play that simply needs to be more consistent.

“I just got to play consistent,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “I just got to be more consistent. I got to make those throws. I don’t miss them in practice, so I shouldn’t be missing them in the game.”

“I feel like I’m seeing the field pretty good for the most part,” Jackson added. “But I just got to be consistent. We all just got to be consistent.”

Jackson added that he just needs to keep being himself and things will work out.

“Just be me,” Jackson said. “Just be Lamar. You know, that’s all.”

Steelers

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said the Steleers never planned on CB Asante Samuel, Jr. to play right away.

“I will tell you that when they signed him, they knew he was weeks away from playing because he hadn’t played in so long and they wanted to make sure,” Dulac said, via Steelers Wire. “…They want to make sure that he’s up to some type of speed, not just what they do, but just being able to play football.”