AFC Notes: Lamar Jackson, Tony Khan, Jaguars, Ravens, Steelers

Jaguars

Jaguars Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan said No. 2 pick WR/CB Travis Hunter‘s role will vary on a week-to-week basis depending on the game plan.

“I think there’s going to be a different game flow,” Khan said, via Jags Wire. “You know very well that different games have different flows. He’s going to contribute and play a lot of snaps on both sides of the ball. It’s going to be really great for the Jags. I think we have such a great group of young players and a great young core, and now to be able to add a player like Travis Hunter, it’s really exciting.”

Ravens

During a recent interview, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson talked about what he has had to work on in order to become a franchise quarterback, citing leadership as one of his weaker areas. He doesn’t like to step up and talk as much as he likes to let his passing and running do the talking on the field.

“Just being a leader,” Jackson told Kevin Hart when asked what adjustments he has had to make. “I’m going to say being a leader because I’m really not outspoken. Being vocal with my guys, like ‘Let’s do this and that’ with a great motivational speech, I don’t have that. I just pretty much lead by example. I’m going to go out there, I’m going to work hard and I expect that out of you, but as I’ve been growing in the league it’s like ‘No, you got to talk to the guys.’ Coaches like to tell me, ‘You’ve got to talk to the guys.’ I’m like, all right, I’ll talk to them one-on-one. Certain things I’m seeing, I’ve got to voice it more, voice my opinion more to those guys.”

Steelers

Pittsburgh signed LB Patrick Queen from the Ravens last offseason to a $41 million contract, but he graded as the 125th linebacker out of 189 per PFF. Queen admitted he will always strive to improve, but he talked about his frustration following an underwhelming first year with the Steelers.

“For me, personally, I think I could have expectations and surpass them, and I’d still be upset that I didn’t do more,” Queen recently said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m always going to be searching and looking for more that I can do, trying to be the best player I can be for my team and for myself. I didn’t do that last year. That’s what really aggravated me this whole offseason.”

“It wasn’t the season I wanted. Just because I didn’t play the type of football I wanted to. You could blame it on a whole new system and all that other stuff, but at the end of the day, I’m a professional football player. That was Year 5. So, I think I should’ve been a little more well-prepared for that. I definitely take all accountability for that.”