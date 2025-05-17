AFC Notes: Laviska Shenault, Armand Membou, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

When appearing on One Bills Live, recently signed WR Laviska Shenault commented on the high expectations in Buffalo and feels it’s the best team he’s been on throughout his career.

“It’s up everywhere around the building… ‘playoff contender’. I think that’s probably the biggest thing of it all,” Shenault said. “I think this has been the best team I’ve been on… so I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Jets

Following the conclusion of rookie minicamp, Jets HC Aaron Glenn experienced his first on-field sessions where he worked with the entire team and not just the defense or a singular position. Glenn reflected on his first time operating as the head coach and is excited to improve in that regard.

“Now my focus is on the whole team,” Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “It’s outstanding. To get a chance to go to every position and give my opinions on how they should do things and how they can help those guys be successful, that’s the fun thing about coaching. That’s the fun thing about my development as a coach, to be able to go to those quarterbacks and talk to those guys, and the running backs, the D-Line, the linebackers. That was the change of being able to move around the field — being able to coach every position.”

Glenn went on to speak highly of first-round OT Armand Membou’s agility and work ethic.

“I could easily (call him a) dancing bear but everyone says that. He’s an agile, gifted big man with measurables that everybody wants when it comes to offensive linemen and he’s only going to get better. He wants to work, he wants to be good, he wants to compete, he has all those traits we look for when it comes to an O-lineman. He’s nasty.”

Regarding second-round TE Mason Taylor, Glenn raved about his ability to make plays with his hands and get upfield.

“Mason is exactly who we thought he was. He has dynamic movements. He can really catch the ball. He does a good job catching the ball away from his body. He’s quick to bring it in and go north and south.”

Patriots

Patriots GM Eliot Wolf believes that the team addressed all three phases of the team while sticking to their draft board.

“Just the volume of players that we were able to add at spots that we felt could help us,” Wolf said, via Patriots Wire. “Offense, defense and special teams were all addressed, and we feel like these guys can come in and help compete and help get us to where we need to go.“