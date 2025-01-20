AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Aaron Glenn, Jaguars, Ravens, Texans

Jaguars

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are currently considered to be “very much in play” as a landing spot for Lions DC Aaron Glenn as he is likely to become a head coach following Detroit’s playoff run.

“You mentioned a couple of potential landing spots for Aaron Glenn. Sounds like the Jaguars are very much in play as well,” Rapoport said of Glenn. “I’m not going to say he is going to have his choice of places, but he is certainly going to have options among the Saints, the Jets, and the Jaguars.”

“Here’s the one thing that I would say about myself, I’m a coach,” Glenn commented. “I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. So if you wanna hire me, you’re going to hire a coach, you aren’t going to hire a defensive coach. I’m going to talk to the offense just as much as I’m going to talk to the defense.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh and QB Lamar Jackson both defended TE Mark Andrews after his miscues that were part of the team’s loss to Buffalo.

“There’s nobody that has more heart and cares more and fights more than Mark. We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “Mark will handle it fantastic, like he always does, because he’s a high-character person, he’s a tough person and he’s a good person. I’m proud of him just like I am all the guys.”

Jackson was more critical of his own mistakes rather than trying to blame Andrews.

“We’re a team. First half I had two turnovers,” Jackson said when asked about Andrews. “It’s a team effort. He’s been busting his behind, making plays for us. . . . All of us played a part in this game. It’s a team effort. I’m not gonna put that on Mark because he’s been battling all season, he’s been doing great things all season.”

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard is set to become a free agent but wants to return next season: “I want to retire here.” (Jamison Hensley)

is set to become a free agent but wants to return next season: “I want to retire here.” (Jamison Hensley) Ravens S Ar’Darius Washington was fined $5,472 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).

Texans

The Texans were unhappy with some of the calls against their defense when it came to making the stop against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Saturday.

“We knew it was going to be us against the refs going into this game,” DE Will Anderson said, via NFL.com. “I talked to you guys earlier this week. I was just saying, I’m like man, we gotta go out there and we gotta do us better. In some instances we didn’t do that, in some instances we did. We just gotta keep going man. Next offseason, getting guys together, everybody just coming together and just keep building that team chemistry and getting past this hump.”

“I had forcible contact to the facemask area and so I went with roughing the passer on that play,” referee Clay Martin told Aaron Wilson. “So, Mahomes slid, obviously and when he slides, he is considered defenseless. The onus is on the defender. I had forcible contact there to the hairline, the helmet.”

Texans RB Joe Mixon and HC DeMeco Ryans didn’t care about the explanations from the referees, they are still disappointed with the game’s outcome.

“Everybody knows how it is playing up here,” Mixon said of playing at Arrowhead Stadium. “You can never leave it into the refs’ hands. It is what it is. When it comes down to it, you can never leave it into the refs’ hands.” “We knew going into this game, man, it was us versus everybody,” Ryans said. “When I say everybody, I mean everybody. The naysayers, the doubt. Everybody, we had to go against again today. Going into this game knowing what we were up against, we can’t make the mistakes we made. We had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes that happened, whether it was special teams not converting our kicks; defensively, not being where we’re supposed to be in coverage; offensively, not protecting our quarterback and keeping him clean. So, you marry that on top of everything else that we have to deal with, it’s going be a really tough, uphill battle.” “I’m walking out of here discouraged,” Ryans added. “Like, this one hurts, right? Because I know we’re a better football team than we showed today, no matter who we’re playing against. To go back and still have to talk about mistakes that we made and this moment, like, yeah, it’s discouraging to be here, because we gotta be over that at this point in the playoffs, right? Postseason football, you gotta be at your best, you gotta be operating on all cylinders, and for us, we didn’t do that today. So, that’s what I’m discouraged about.” Texans Tytus Howard says he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll play at right tackle or guard next season but is looking forward to another season with Houston. ( OLsays he doesn’t know yet whether he’ll play at right tackle or guard next season but is looking forward to another season with Houston. ( Aaron Wilson

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $20,555 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), WR Nico Collins was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture), and Mixon was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness.