AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Cam Taylor-Britt, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals CBs coach Charles Burks thinks their defensive struggles earlier this year is credited to players “pressing too much” and praised CB Cam Taylor-Britt for capitalizing on opportunities that come his way.

“What you saw earlier in the year is probably pressing too much to make a play instead of letting the game come to you, and that’s what you’re seeing right now from Cam,” Burks said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “He’s just going up, getting on the line, and letting the game come to him, and when the ball or opportunity comes to him, make a play.”

Taylor-Britt was benched for a brief period before his turnaround. Burks doesn’t feel the cornerback’s benching is what sparked his production.

“I don’t think it was the benching,” Burks said. “Ultimately, it was not playing at the level he knows he can play that that turned him around. It’s not going to be a particular incident. You’ve got to self-reflect. Look at the truth, study the tape, I think that’s what he did.”

Burks also believes veteran CB Marco Wilson has been a solid addition since being claimed off of waivers in November.

“Marco has been a good addition. He’s got a chance to make a statement here in the last three games,” Burks said. “It creates competition in the room and it gives you more pieces on the chessboard.”

Browns

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was recently named their starter going into Week 16. Kevin Stefanski explained they wanted to give him a full week of preparation: “Just felt like wanted to give DTR an opportunity and give him an entire week to prepare as a starter.” (Zac Jackson)

was recently named their starter going into Week 16. explained they wanted to give him a full week of preparation: “Just felt like wanted to give DTR an opportunity and give him an entire week to prepare as a starter.” (Zac Jackson) As for whether they are committed to starting Thompson-Robinson for their final three games, Stefanski said it’s a “week-to-week” decision-making process, via Mary Kay Cabot.

Browns QB Jameis Winston said he’s focused on being a “servant” to the team and supporting Thompson-Robinson: “Servant. Serving this team. I expect DTR to go out there and do an amazing job. He’s excited for the opportunity.” (Jackson)

said he’s focused on being a “servant” to the team and supporting Thompson-Robinson: “Servant. Serving this team. I expect DTR to go out there and do an amazing job. He’s excited for the opportunity.” (Jackson) Stefanski said WR Cedric Tillman is still in the league’s concussion protocol, via Cabot.

is still in the league’s concussion protocol, via Cabot. Stefanski said K Dustin Hopkins will be their starting kicker in Week 16, per Scott Petrak.

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews has built a reputation around Baltimore’s locker room for his no-nonsense demeanor leading to games. Fellow TE Isaiah Likely confirmed Andrews is “intense” before games and always has a purposeful approach.

“Mark’s just an intense guy,” Likely said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “Everything he does, he has a (purpose) for why he does it.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said Andrews is always thinking about ways he can improve.

“Just one of a kind,” Harbaugh said. “He has the nickname ‘Man-drews’ for a reason, because that’s what he brings. He’s all ball all the time. You can just tell he thinks about it driving home, driving into work, probably while he’s sleeping. He probably dreams about it. That’s really who he is. As a coach, you kind of like that. You kind of like players that breathe it, and live it, and eat it, and want to be part of it and can’t wait to get back out on the practice field. That’s what it takes.”

Andrews highly praised Lamar Jackson, saying his primary focus is to “get open” for the quarterback.

“I love the way he sees the game because it’s very similar to mine,” Andrews said. “He loves to play football and have fun. Just get open. That’s all that really matters to him.”