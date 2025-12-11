AFC Notes: Mark Andrews Contract Details, Keaton Mitchell, Shedeur Sanders, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders said he’s focused on finishing out the remainder of the season after being asked his plans for the off-season.

“This is my life here. So we on two different spectrums right now,” Sanders said, via ESPN. “I got to focus on playing my best and being the best player I can for the team. And obviously the situations are different. I know he puts his all into these games and these final four games, but it’s just a little bit different because you don’t know what could happen. I just go here, enjoy my day, work hard, do everything I can, and if I’m here, I’m here. If I’m not, I’m not. It’s nothing in my control. So I try to control what I can control, going out there, making the right reads, going out there, doing the right things, being the person I am and things will fall how they’re supposed to.”

Sanders reiterated that his focus was on the team’s upcoming game against the Bears when it was pointed out that his record was 1-2 as a starter.

“That’s a long deep thought,” Sanders said. “That’s not in my focus. My focus right now is the team I’m playing ahead, the Bears. Anything past that, I’m not really focused on, honestly. I’m thankful for it, but I’m not content with my situation with everything, with leading this team.”

Browns C Ethan Pocic suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Fifth-round QB Sanders says he is hopeful that he and Pocic are back next year: “I hope he’s here next year. I really do… I’ve gotta make sure I’m around next year too.” (Zac Jackson)

suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and is set to be an unrestricted free agent. Fifth-round QB Sanders says he is hopeful that he and Pocic are back next year: “I hope he’s here next year. I really do… I’ve gotta make sure I’m around next year too.” (Zac Jackson) The Browns worked out four players, including G Darrian Dalcourt, C Wesley French, LB Braxton Hill and LB Devin Veresuk, per the NFL transaction wire.

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said the team got good news on RB Keaton Mitchell ‘s knee and called him “day-to-day.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

said the team got good news on RB ‘s knee and called him “day-to-day.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mitchell’s MRI on his knee came back clean, and the injury is considered minor.

Harbaugh said that they didn’t feel that third-round OL Emery Jones outplayed the other guys in order to get snaps: “Emery is in a great spot, but based on the performance, you couldn’t say it’s better or even the same.” (Zrebiec)

outplayed the other guys in order to get snaps: “Emery is in a great spot, but based on the performance, you couldn’t say it’s better or even the same.” (Zrebiec) Harbaugh on if he has clarity on DL Nnamdi Madubuike ‘s neck injury: “There’s a lot going on there with Nnamdi.” (Zrebiec)

‘s neck injury: “There’s a lot going on there with Nnamdi.” (Zrebiec) Ravens TE Mark Andrews ‘ three-year, $39.267 million contract extension includes a $16,003,448 signing bonus and a guaranteed $9,200,000 option bonus in 2026. (OverTheCap)

‘ three-year, $39.267 million contract extension includes a $16,003,448 signing bonus and a guaranteed $9,200,000 option bonus in 2026. (OverTheCap) He’ll make a total of $10,500,000 guaranteed in 2026, plus nonguaranteed salaries of $9,000,000 in 2027 and $10,000,000 in 2028. However, $5 million of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed on March 17, 2026. Andrews can also make $89,000 annually in workout bonuses and a $1,000,000 roster bonus in 2028.

Steelers

Ray Fittipaldo notes that Steelers OT Calvin Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for week 15, while LB Malik Harrison , OT Andrus Peat and TE Darnell Washington are in the league’s concussion protocol. Anderson was later placed on injured reserve.

(knee) has been ruled out for week 15, while LB , OT and TE are in the league’s concussion protocol. Anderson was later placed on injured reserve. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said WR D.K. Metcalf is “moving in the right direction” after being hospitalized for stomach pains following Week 14 against the Ravens. In the end, Tomlin doesn’t think Metcalf’s stomach issue will “jeopardize” his Week 15 availability, per Brooke Pryor.