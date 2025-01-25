AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Mike Borgonzi, Ravens, Steelers, Titans

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews made two costly mistakes in their 27-25 Divisional Round loss at the Bills and made his first public comments on social media. Andrews expressed his devastation regarding his performance but vowed to move forward better.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel,” Andrews said on his Instagram. “I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Ravens have moved on from inside LB coach Mark DeLeone after one season.

Steelers

Steelers rookie S Ryan Watts was believed to have sustained a stinger in the final preseason game, yet he wound up missing the entire season and had surgery.

“This has easily been one of the hardest years of my life,” Watts wrote on his social media, via Pro Football Talk. “Through serious injury and all, I will remain optimistic because I can do ALL things through HIM. Road to recovery. . . .”

Titans

Tennessee brought in former Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi to fill their GM opening with an important offseason ahead. With the number one pick and no clear answer at quarterback, Borgonzi outlined what he’s looking for when it comes to a signal caller.

“Well, you have to have the physical arm talent, obviously, to make every throw in the league,” Borgonzi said, via JT Ruhnke, “Accuracy, decision making are big parts of it. The way you process coverage, the game’s changed a little bit, too. So having mobility, not just being a pocket passer. And of course, the leadership part is a big part”

“They are the face of the franchise. They’re your leaders. They’re the ones that are going to stand in front of the team every day and they’re going to follow him and that’s what they do… They’re the most important — arguably the most important position in all sports.”

According to Jim Wyatt, Titans assistant Scott Fuchs will coach the National Team offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl.