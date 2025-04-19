AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Travis Hunter, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry called Colorado ATH Travis Hunter a “unicorn” and believes that his value is playing both sides of the ball.

“It’s a little bit like Ohtani, where when he’s playing one side, he’s an outstanding player,” Berry said, via ESPN. “If he’s a pitcher, he’s a hitter, he’s an outstanding player. You obviously get a unicorn if you use him both ways.”

Berry hasn’t decided what the team will do with the second-overall pick, or if they’ll remain in that draft slot.

“We’ll use the whole shot clock,” he said.

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta didn’t commit to retaining TE Mark Andrews and even floated the idea of potentially trading Andrews during next week’s draft.

“I never know what’s going to happen, and I would never want to say this or that, but I can tell you this: Mark Andrews is a warrior, and he’s played his butt off for us, and his competitiveness, his talent, his attitude [and] his leadership is so valued here,” DeCosta said, via Around The NFL. “He’s a great player, and we’re in the business of keeping as many great players as we can, so there’s always a lot of unpredictability with the draft. You just never know. I don’t think we’ve traded many of our own players. Have we ever made a trade during the draft where we traded one of our players?”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh added that he fully plans on having Andrews at his disposal next season.

“Yes, we’ve been in contact, back and forth,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not like guys want to hear from me every day, any of them. ‘Coach, you’re calling me again?’ But, Mark is in a good place. He’s working really hard. I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He’s just too good a player. Obviously, with any player, there’s always that — probably any player — it’s just coaches [and] players … It’s the National Football League. That’s part of the deal, with things happening, so I never could say anybody … but Mark would be one of the few guys I would expect to be here, so we’ll see what happens. My plans are that we’ve got Mark, we’ve got Isaiah [Likely], we’ve got Charlie [Kolar, and] we’ve got Pat Ricard all in place doing all those jobs.” Steelers The status of Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers has been a big topic of conversation. Mike Tomlin said they likely will need a decision from Rodgers by training camp. “In the spring, it’s about teaching and learning and getting familiar with players and making sure they get familiar with some of the things that we value. It’s not an evaluation time of the year for us. It’s certainly not a time of year where we’re focused on readying ourselves for the game action. Certainly, training camp would kind of be a line of demarcation in terms of that discussion. This spring is about teaching and learning,” Tomlin said, via Nick Farabaugh.