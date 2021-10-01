AFC Notes: Marlon Mack, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Colts

Colts’ RB Marlon Mack says that the team has mutually agreed to trade him and is supportive of his request. In the meantime, Mack says he will continue to focus on getting wins for the Colts until his request is honored.

“Just had an agreement with what’s best for me,’’ Mack said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “They were just all with it. They supported me 100 percent. It’s a mutual agreement I would say.’’

“I don’t know yet,’’ Mack when asked about the possibility of being traded. “It’s the NFL. It’s crazy. You never know. I’ve just got to continue working hard for this team and get a W. I’m just being patient. That’s one thing I do well. Be a good human I would say overall. Just have good imaging around guys and don’t be negative.’”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer called their Thursday night loss to the Bengals “devastating” and is confident that they will “win some games.”

“It’s devastating. Heartbreaking,” Meyer said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “These guys. Usually, I’m not wrong about stuff like that. I just see a good team in there. I see good guys. I see good hearts. I see guys that work, and I told them I’m not wrong. I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team’s going to win some games.”

When asked if the Jaguars need some lucky breaks, Meyer responded that they must create their own chances

“There are no breaks,” Meyer said. “I mean no disrespect, but you have to make your own. We don’t look at it that way. I’ve said this from Day 1: The core of this team has good players. We’re getting better each week. It’s sickening we couldn’t win that game. I’m not wrong about the guys in that room... That’s a heartbroken locker room. We’ve got to get them back.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence pointed out that they were in winning positions for the last two games and they must finish better collectively.

“We’ll have to regroup a little,” Lawrence said. “This one hurts to be up 14-0 and somehow come up on the wrong side of it. We’ll bounce back. … Damn, I really want to get a win with these guys. We’ve been working so hard and put ourselves in positions the last two weeks to win. We just have to finish. It’s collectively. It’s not one side of the ball. We’re right there.”

Texans

According to Jay Glazer, the Eagles are currently not pursuing a trade for Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson .

. Texans’ S Justin Reid is hoping to play in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills: “I’m feeling pretty good. At this point, I do (think I will play).” (Aaron Wilson)