AFC Notes: Marvin Mims, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims spoke about the new kickoff rules and how he still plans to make a difference this season, after having a 99-yard touchdown return during his rookie season.

“It will be different,’’ Mims said, via Mike Klis of 9News.com. “The old kickoff rule, I’ve been in it since high school and then college. Changing the rule, it’s going to be a lot of learning, a huge learning curve for us but the point of it is to gain more big returns. Less touchbacks. More actual plays on the kickoff and kickoff return game. We’re looking forward to it, being one of the best units in the league last year and now coming in this year with a different rule, we’re changing stuff up, but we want to be one of the teams to hit it straight out of the gate.” “I think a lot of teams are going to have to kick it to me,’’ Mims added. “There’s going to be a huge decision if they want to take that automatic ball at the 30 or if they want to risk it and give us a chance to return it. We’ll see what happens. Now, I’m getting more reps at those different plays and just getting used to it. Trying to do the best I can do with these different plays when the opportunity is called.” Broncos HC Sean Payton says that the team is looking forward to the changes that have been made to the league’s kickoff rules, which will go into effect this season.

“Trust me, we’re in favor of it,” Payton said. “We like it because we think we return kicks and cover kicks just as well as anyone. We think we coach it well.” As for Mims, he reflected on a rookie season that saw him earn a Pro Bowl nod as a returner. “It was crazy. Going through the season and trying to do my job to the best of my ability. And then get towards the end of the season and you get the call to be in the Pro Bowl. It was cool,’’ Mims recalled. “I mean it was great to be around those guys you kind of grow up watching. Just being with them, hearing how they talk about the game, getting to know them personally. Hanging out with them outside of football. It was a really cool experience.” For now, Mims is mainly focused on going placed with the young squad in Denver that he will be expected to play an integral part in for the 2024 season. “I think with the guys we have this year, having a young team, I think everyone for the most part has something to prove,’’ Mims said. “They’re all guys that want more or are really young. So we’re all coming into the season ready to get to it. No one’s really paying attention to what they’re saying outside of this building. But as a young team we’re hungry for success and every opportunity we get being young players we’re going to make the most of it.”

Rashee Rice

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice spoke with reporters about his growing chemistry with QB Patrick Mahomes heading into his second season.

“I feel like our chemistry is going to continue to grow. I feel like it’s been growing throughout the offseason and as well as during this camp right now,” Rice said, via ChiefsWire.com. “All we (are) looking forward to is to continue to grow and just get better – whether it’s preseason, regular season, or even playoffs. Honestly, the next step for me is to bring the guys around me up. You know we got X (Xavier Worthy) here, so whatever I learned last year, he needs to learn right now so that we can continue to grow together.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Michael Danna outlined why he decided to remain in Kansas City this offseason on a three-year deal.

“We’re a big family, man. Those are the guys,” Danna said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “We always have communication, open communication. As soon as everybody got back together, we didn’t miss a beat. So it’s a blessing to be back in that room, man, and we gotta get after it.”