AFC Notes: Mason Taylor, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Dolphins’ Position Battles, Jets

Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald takes a look at the five most intriguing position battles on the Dolphins going into training camp:

Jackson notes that the No. 6 receiver job could come down to Jalen Reagor, Theo Wease Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., Tahj Washington, AJ Henning , and Donoven McCulley if Chris Bell starts the season on the physically unable to perform list. Jackson has Reagor, Wease, and Marshall ahead of the other candidates based on the other players’ talent ceilings.

, and if starts the season on the physically unable to perform list. Jackson has Reagor, Wease, and Marshall ahead of the other candidates based on the other players’ talent ceilings. As for Miami keeping Ben Sims as its fourth tight end, Jackson writes that his fate could come down to how Will Kacmarek plays this summer. However, even if Kacmarek performs well in training camp, Jackson could see Sims making the roster to make up for FB Alec Ingold as a blocker.

as its fourth tight end, Jackson writes that his fate could come down to how plays this summer. However, even if Kacmarek performs well in training camp, Jackson could see Sims making the roster to make up for FB as a blocker. Although Jackson would be “mildly surprised” if QBs Cam Miller or Mark Gronowski get a roster spot, both players can make a case with a strong preseason.

or get a roster spot, both players can make a case with a strong preseason. At the running back position, Jackson wonders if there’s a running back on the roster who could unseat Jaylen Wright or Ollie Gordon II for the backup role. Of the players under contract, Jackson thinks Donovan Edwards has the strongest case to push Wright and Gordon.

or for the backup role. Of the players under contract, Jackson thinks has the strongest case to push Wright and Gordon. Regarding the Dolphins’ possible eighth, ninth, and 10th offensive linemen, Jackson names OTs Jamaree Salyer and Charlie Heck as the likely eighth- and ninth-best linemen on the roster. The final spot could come down to Kevin Cline, Carter Warren, Marques Cox, Josh Priebe, Gottlief Ayedze, or James Ester.

Jets

Jets LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2023 draft and got to watch his alma mater win the National Championship this past season. The Jets also added two Hoosiers from that team in WR Omar Cooper Jr. and CB D’Angelo Ponds, and McCrary-Ball wants them to bring the championship culture that started to be built during his days with Indiana.

“Omar Cooper Jr. got drafted and I said, ‘Bring that IU culture here’ and when [he and D’Angelo Ponds] got here I told both of them I appreciate what they did because when I think back,” McCrary-Ball said, via the team’s website. “I was there for six years and I stuck around because I wanted to ultimately complete and accomplish what they did. It’s just really cool, that’ll stick with me for a long time.”

“It’s been my drive watching them do what they did, and with AG [head coach Aaron Glenn] and his philosophy and where he wants to take this team, that’s my vision. I want to do something.”

McCrary-Ball only played in five games due to injury last year after being named a special teams captain before the season. He was open about the difficulties of being injured after being named a captain and is doing everything he can off the field to prepare for the next day, including hydration.

“It was a tough battle to kind of navigate through during the season. It was a lot that I earned that season, you know, making the team, being captain and whatever else that came that year, and to be hit with the injury was tough because it was just hard not to feel like I’m letting people down.”

“With hydration, for example, you’re hydrating for tomorrow, not for right now. Just taking care of my body and being prepared for the next fight.”

Jets

Jets TE Mason Taylor said that OC Frank Reich‘s scheme is friendly towards tight ends and he believes he’s still going to have a prominent role even with first-round TE Kenyon Sadiq.

“[Reich] likes to use us,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “The more we can go out and practice and prove ourselves, we make plays and we can be versatile … [and] dictate what the defenses have to do instead of them dictating what we do, it gives us that advantage that we need. Everyone’s going to have their role and I just think it’s going to be really exciting because we’re going to be unstoppable actually because there’s so many options and if you want to shut down the tight ends, then there’s Garrett [Wilson] and the receivers.”

Taylor admitted that the mental adjustment to the NFL outweighed the neck injury he sustained.

“The mental stuff was just so much pressure, a lot of things week and week out with playbooks, new defenses,” Taylor explained. “You’re taking on a lot being in the building for that long and you know, watching tape, going over more and more installs that took more of a toll on me than physically.“