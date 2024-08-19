AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills LB Dorian Williams is ready to step into a big role following the bicep injury to LB Matt Milano.

“Just do your 1/11th and keep your eyes on your keys,” Williams said, via Maddy Glab of the team’s website. “That’s something he always told me, how to simplify everything is to keep your eyes on your keys and everything is going to come right to you.”

Per Sal Capaccio, former NFL WR Corey Davis has decided he is not returning after all following a workout with the Bills and will remain retired.

has decided he is not returning after all following a workout with the Bills and will remain retired. Jeremy Fowler reports that x-rays came back negative on the neck of Bills WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling yet his status remains in question for the week.

Jets

Despite visibly having passionate conversations on the field, Jets WR Garrett Wilson discussed how playing with QB Aaron Rodgers is like nobody else he’s ever played with. Wilson described how Rodgers is different than other talented quarterbacks and brought up how Rodgers makes the game easy.

“When you’ve got him in front of you, you’re like, ‘This dude can throw anything, he can throw it anywhere,'” Wilson said, via Randy Lange of the team’s website. “It’s just like for me, it feels like pure football. It feels like I’m a kid again and I can kind of believe what I see.”

“It’s the best way to put it for me. With Aaron, everything’s . . . you can do it. And that’s how football should be played, when you can do it. So it’s exciting for me and for all the receivers in the room, the tight ends, we all feel like we can really just go out there and play and trust our eyes, we don’t have to overthink anything.”

Patriots

The Patriots announced on Sunday that team doctor Mark Price has passed away following a battle with cancer.

has passed away following a battle with cancer. Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf said the team was not looking to trade OLB Matt Judon , yet teams began calling with offers once Judon publically voiced his displeasure in New England. (Ben Volin)

said the team was not looking to trade OLB , yet teams began calling with offers once Judon publically voiced his displeasure in New England. (Ben Volin) Albert Breer revealed that the Patriots also gave Judon the option to be traded to the Bears, yet Judon chose to be traded to Atlanta over Chicago.