AFC Notes: Matt Judon, Haason Reddick, Aaron Rodgers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DL Gable Steveson is a former gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler who was signed by Buffalo this offseason. He reflected on playing in his first preseason game against the Bears.

“Man, my first football game ever,” Steveson said, via NFL.com. “Definitely a great time, definitely cool to see all the Buffalo Bills fans come out. Not the way we wanted it to end, but it’s preseason, we’re here to grow and we’re here to get better.”

Gable thinks getting snaps against Chicago’s offensive line was helpful for his development.

“You definitely want to see how everyone’s going to play,” Gable said. “Everyone has different play styles. Definitely, not seeing our own practice partners out there and seeing a new group of line that’s out there, is definitely something that’s going to help us along the way, especially me being so new to football.”

Bills QB Shane Buechele injured his neck in the preseason opener and will miss some time, per HC Sean McDermott . (Katherine Fitzgerald)

injured his neck in the preseason opener and will miss some time, per HC . (Katherine Fitzgerald) Bills LB Matt Milano injured his left arm early in practice Tuesday and didn’t participate in 11 on 11 team drills. (Josh Reed)

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers doesn’t believe he needs to play in the preseason, per Zack Rosenblatt.

doesn’t believe he needs to play in the preseason, per Zack Rosenblatt. New York HC Robert Saleh responded to a question on whether DE Haason Reddick ‘s contract situation is a distraction: “It’s not. I promise you, it’s not.” (Rich Cimini)

responded to a question on whether DE contract situation is a distraction: “It’s not. I promise you, it’s not.” (Rich Cimini) Connor Hughes notes the Jets were willing to rework Reddick’s contract if he showed up to offseason workouts or performed in the season, but they have yet to make an offer since he hasn’t shown up.

Saleh adds TE Jeremy Ruckert has a concussion and will miss a few days. (Rosenblatt)

has a concussion and will miss a few days. (Rosenblatt) Regarding OC Nathaniel Hackett, Saleh noted his role hasn’t changed from last season: “He’s still in full, total control.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots