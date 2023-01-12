AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan understands that he may not be a part of the team’s long-term plans, but still wants to continue playing beyond this season.

“I still love playing,” Ryan said, via Indy Star. “Obviously, I’m not committed to anything here, wherever. I’ve got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing. Honestly, I still feel like there’s a lot of good football left in my body.”

Ryan hasn’t started thinking about hypotheticals revolving around his career.

“Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” Ryan said. “There’s a lot that’s going to happen in the next six, eight weeks, whatever it is, and we’ll see where things shake out.”

Ryan admitted that this has been one of his more frustrating seasons.

“It’s just hard when you put in a lot of work and you just don’t see the results,” Ryan said. “When you’re losing, it’s not fun. You’re coming in every day, and it’s trying to find whatever the few things are that you need to correct, trying to get on the other side of it.”

Ryan said he hasn’t decided on whether or not he’s planning to retire after this season.

“Just spending time with family, getting away from football for a minute to kind of clear your heard,” Ryan said. “I think that’s important, regardless of how the year shakes out. I’ve always thought getting a little bit of downtime afterwards, trying to recharge the batteries is important. I think the next couple weeks will do that.”

According to the Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Colts are not trading for Raiders QB Derek Carr this offseason.

this offseason. Field Yates notes that the Colts will roll over $6,654,875 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Jaguars

Back in Week 3, the Jaguars were able to defeat the Chargers 38-10. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson notes that both teams are now different and that he is expecting their first-round playoff matchup with Los Angeles to be different this time around.

“They’re different. We’re different,” Pederson said, via NFL.com. “That was a long time ago. There are some new faces on their side. There are some new faces on our side. Schematically, probably both the same with us and with them. Again, we’ve talked about it a lot, you’re not going to trick anybody. It just comes down to execution, both sides, them and us.” “I think you go back and you watch it and you see, just from an X’s and O’s standpoint and personnel standpoint kind of how we attack them and how they attacked us, both sides of the ball and special teams,” Pederson continued. “Then you kind of look at the whole body of work since, and if there’s anything that’s changed and why it’s changed, and then you put your game plan together that way.” Pederson is also of the opinion that the Jaguars will have to be a much better team offensively if they want to beat the Chargers again and advance to the divisional round. “I think the offense needs to have a better game than the other night, quite frankly,” Pederson said. “We didn’t do enough. We had opportunities, but obviously missed some opportunities in the game that we can learn from, but sometimes that’s the way games go. Tight games like that, it’s going to come down to, it could be a defensive battle or something of that nature. Special teams did a nice job, but I think overall, offensively, as a group, coaches included, need to do a little better.” Field Yates notes that the Jaguars will roll over $2,405,876 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said WR John Metchie, who was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and missed the entire season after being diagnosed with leukemia, has a chance to be ready for the offseason program.

“I’d say there’s a chance that he’ll be ready for the start of the offseason program,” Caserio said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through. Quite frankly, it’s amazing what he’s done to this point.”

Field Yates notes that the Texans will roll over $1,009,266 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.

Titans

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Titans have requested to speak with Commanders DB coach Chris Harris for a position on their defensive staff.

for a position on their defensive staff. Fowler writes that Harris could fill a defensive backs coach or passing-game coordinator type of role.

Field Yates notes that the Titans will roll over $1,845,439 in unused 2022 cap space to next season.