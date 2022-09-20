AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich is still glad to have QB Matt Ryan despite a scoreless performance against the Jaguars in Week 2.

“I mean the protection yesterday wasn’t our best effort. He was under duress a number of times,” Reich said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s still mistakes that he made, that we all make, but I think overall — listen, I understand how the quarterback position is. You’re really dependent on everybody else on there, but you’re at the center of it so you have to make it work. What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility. He’s the leader. I could not be happier that he’s our quarterback. He’s an elite leader and I really believe he can be an elite player in this offense. We’ve all got to pull it together. We all have got to carry our own weight, each one of us, including him and everybody on that offense.”

Reich is hoping WR Michael Pittman Jr. can return for Week 3 against the Chiefs: “I think he made some good progress over the weekend.” (Zak Keefer)

Colts DT Grover Stewart on how the team can turn things around next week: "We're just beginning. It's only the second week, so we got a lot of season (left). We got a lot of football that's gonna be played and we just gotta learn from Sunday." (James Boyd)

Texans

Texans first-round G Kenyon Green made the first of what the team hopes is many starts on Sunday, and afterward HC Love Smith had high praise for the rookie.

“It seems like every time, I’ve talked about some of the flash plays that he’s made,” Smith said via USA Today’s Mark Lane. “We’ve seen signs but I thought yesterday, gave him the reins, start, go with it.”

“I thought he was physical,” added Smith. “He did some good things in pass protection. He was having fun doing it. After the game, already talking about what he needs to improve upon.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, HC Mike Vrabel, and S Kevin Byard all spoke with the media about their embarrassing blowout loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football.

“It’s brutal,” Tannehill said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “I haven’t been part of a whole lot of games like that. A brutal, brutal night. But we have a lot of football in front of us, so we have to turn the page quickly on this one and get ready to go next week. This one is tough to swallow, but we can’t sit around and have the woe-is-me attitude. We have to be able to turn the page and get some things fixed and come ready to go next week.”

“We got our asses kicked, plain and simple,” Vrabel said of the loss. “They outcoached us, they outplayed us and that is the definition. We are going to get back to work and we’re going to figure out a way to win a football game.” “It’s definitely an embarrassing loss, something I can’t remember ever happening before,” Byard added. “A lot of things got us beat today. It’s tough, especially on Monday night.” Vrabel when asked if the Titans will continue to use the same offensive scheme with their current roster: “Yeah. That’s what we were gonna do. We are. This isn’t the time for wholesale changes.” (Joe Rexrode)

When asked about the hip injury of OLB Bud Dupree , Vrabel said the injury isn’t long-term, but would not give an update on LT Taylor Lewan ‘s knee. (Rexrode)

, Vrabel said the injury isn’t long-term, but would not give an update on LT ‘s knee. (Rexrode) Vrabel on OC Todd Downing: “If I felt like there was anybody that wasn’t doing their job … I’m just not gonna do that.” (Terry McCormick)