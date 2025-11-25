AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Chip Kelly, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton spoke about the team signing K Wil Lutz to an extension and why they felt he earned the right to stay in Denver for the near future.

“I think first off, he’s earned it,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “We spent time, George [Paton] and I, before the break and discussed a number of players that we’re going to visit with. The key is not affecting the mojo or how your team’s doing. I’m always sensitive to that, especially when you’re playing well, because sometimes those can be difficult discussions. But no, we were able to get Wil done. There are a few other players that we know we’ve reached out to, and I think the key is the communication aspect of it all. He’s played well. He’s consistent, and I think he has the respect of the locker room. I think, like all kickers, there are ups and downs, but he’s been a great addition for us.”

Mike Klis reports that there were also preliminary extension talks with C Luke Wattenberg and DL Malcolm Roach , with both players set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Klis also reports that LB Alex Singleton is expected to practice on Wednesday, 19 days removed from surgery to deal with a cancerous tumor.

Chiefs

Chiefs RB coach Todd Pinkston explained to reporters during his press conference how RB Brashard Smith can earn more opportunities.

“Well, if you can tell by Brashard (Smith), he’s growing and doing good things every week,” said Pinkston, via ChiefsWire.com. “And what he has to do is continue to trust the guys in the room that we have to get him some good stuff to go by as far as being a true professional and being a true running back. He’s done that, and we’re not trying to put too much on him, give him the things he needs to learn and then go out and perfect it so he can play fast.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby addressed the firing of OC Chip Kelly during a recent podcast appearance. Crosby said that while he respects Kelly, the lack of offensive production necessitated a change.

“Chip’s a guy that I’ve had a lot of respect for from afar and what he has done over his career,” Crosby said on the SiriusXM Let’s Go! podcast. “Everyone knows that growing up I was a big Buckeye fan, my dad is a huge Ohio State fan, and so them winning the [national championship] last year, I was super excited about him coming here. When Chip was here he was always good to me and we had a cool relationship. Unfortunately, this is a production-based business and if the offense is struggling, you know, I feel like it’s just, it comes down to, it’s production at the end of the day. The offense has been struggling and felt like, you know, we needed to make a change. So that’s above my pay grade. But at the end of the day, I wish the best for Chip and I know he’ll be back doing his thing soon.”