AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Damarri Mathis could be a roster bubble player this season and needs to have a strong camp to make the team.

“We have great competition there,” Broncos HC Sean Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “He played well two years ago as a rookie. These guys understand that at corner, it’s a tough position. It’s probably one of the harder positions in sport. You have to have a short memory, and you have to have some mental fortitude. I think he has that grit. I really like where he’s at weight-wise. I think he’s moving well. I know he’s trained quite a bit this offseason, got his weight down. He’s impressed here during this period.”

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II spoke about having massive expectations as he shoots for a new contract: “I’ve dealt with it my whole life . . . Living up to those expectations and making a name for myself excites me the most.” (Ryan McFadden)

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic wrote a mailbag answering some of the biggest questions about the Chargers just before the start of training camp.

Popper starts with UDFAs, and he names UDFA OL Karsen Barnhart and UDFA TE Zach Heins as the two most likely to make the 53-man roster.

Per Popper, the current starters in the secondary are CBs Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton, and Ja'Sir Taylor with Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman at safety.

According to an ESPN survey, Chargers S Derwin James Jr. was voted the seventh-best safety in the NFL.

was voted the seventh-best safety in the NFL. Coming off a rough season, an NFL offensive assistant noted coaches aren’t game planning for him as much: “He’s probably best in the box. Still a really good player but he’s not tops on the scouting report when you face them.” (ESPN)

Popper’s biggest concerns are OL Trey Pipkins III’s move to RG, the talent in the receiver room, and tackling from outside cornerbacks.

At running back, Popper's projected depth chart has RB Gus Edwards leading the way with RB J.K. Dobbins second and sixth-round RB Kimani Vidal third.

Chiefs

Former QB Tom Brady likes the joy Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plays with: “When I see these young players, I see like Patrick (Mahomes) out there at quarterback, running around, laughing, having fun. I’m like, ‘I used to be like that. What the hell happened?'” (The Pivot Podcast)

According to an ESPN survey, Chiefs DT Chris Jones was voted the best DT in the NFL.

was voted the best DT in the NFL. An NFL executive detailed Jones’ profile: “His size and consistent dominant effort is just so hard to block. He’s such a mismatch because of how long and strong he is, and he can win from every spot — edge, over center, in the B gap.” (ESPN)

Raiders

According to an ESPN survey, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was voted the fifth-best edge rusher in the NFL.

was voted the fifth-best edge rusher in the NFL. A rival NFL coordinator compared him to Hall of Fame OLB Kevin Greene: “He reminds me a lot of Kevin Greene — technically sound, best motor in the league, will outwork you for sacks. Doesn’t have the elite traits of some of the others but his traits are still high end.” (ESPN)