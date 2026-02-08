AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Davis Webb, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Jeremy Fowler reports that many around the league believe Broncos HC Sean Payton will eventually give up play-calling duties to new OC Davis Webb, and that it could happen gradually.

Chargers

Chargers DC Chris O’Leary said he plans to tailor the defense to his players’ strengths and “evolve” the scheme.

“The foundation of our defense, we’re going to elevate that. We’re going to do what we do better,” O’Leary said, via Chargers Wire. “The second thing we’re going to do is evolve the defense. We’re going to add things, we’re going to tailor things to the players.”

The Chargers are expected to hire Vanderbilt nickel coach Jimmy Thompson to work with the defensive back group. (Matt Zenitz)

to work with the defensive back group. (Matt Zenitz) Chargers DL Teair Tart signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chargers. $20 million is guaranteed, of which $15 million is fully guaranteed at signing. Tart received a $6 million signing bonus, and his 2026 salary is fully guaranteed. $4.98 million of his 2027 salary is fully guaranteed, and another $5 million will become fully guaranteed. There are annual per-game bonuses totaling $1.02 million. He also has $7.5 million in incentives. (Over The Cap)

Max McCaffrey as an RB coach. Matt Zenitz reports that the Chargers could hire Dolphins offensive assistantas an RB coach.

Raiders

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN notes that anywhere from 12 to 20 teams could be interested in trading for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby if the team makes him available, including the Bills, Buccaneers, Lions, 49ers, Cowboys, and Ravens.