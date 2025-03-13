AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack, Chargers, Chiefs Contracts, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack was set to hit free agency and likely could have cashed in, yet he opted to re-sign with the Chargers instead on a big one-year deal.

“Unfinished business,” Mack said, via the team’s website. “The relationships here that’s been built, unfinished business, knowing the potential for the group. I’m just ready to get back to work and not all the other extras and hoopla that come with going to a different place at this moment this time. I’ve got something I’m going to finish here.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs re-signed WR Marquise Brown to a one-year, $6.85 million contract with $6.5 million guaranteed, a base salary of $3.35 million, and a $3 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a one-year, $6.85 million contract with $6.5 million guaranteed, a base salary of $3.35 million, and a $3 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap) The deal also includes up to $250k in per-game roster bonuses and up to $4 million in incentives. (Over The Cap)

The Chiefs have signed OT Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal, which includes $21.24 million in guarantees and a $7.49 million signing bonus. His salaries are $6.75 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $14.24 million in the second year ($7 million guaranteed). The deal also features a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $250,000 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

to a two-year, $30 million deal, which includes $21.24 million in guarantees and a $7.49 million signing bonus. His salaries are $6.75 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $14.24 million in the second year ($7 million guaranteed). The deal also features a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $250,000 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson) The Chiefs signed LS James Winchester to a one-year deal worth $1.65 million (guaranteed), including a $167,500 signing bonus. His salary is $1.482 million guaranteed. (Wilson)

Raiders

Regarding Raiders DE Maxx Crosby ‘s three-year, $106.5 million extension, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out a similar situation played out when Las Vegas’s previous regime under former HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler arrived, signing him to a four-year, $94 million extension.

‘s three-year, $106.5 million extension, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated points out a similar situation played out when Las Vegas’s previous regime under former HC and GM arrived, signing him to a four-year, $94 million extension. After HC Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco were fired, Breer writes Crosby wanted to “feel the energy” of the Raiders’ next head coach and general manager and was at the team’s facility every day through the interview process.

and GM were fired, Breer writes Crosby wanted to “feel the energy” of the Raiders’ next head coach and general manager and was at the team’s facility every day through the interview process. According to Breer, Crosby made it a point to meet quickly with new HC Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek .

and GM . Crosby asked the new general manager, “What’s the one thing I can do better?” To this, Spytek responded that Crosby could consider not playing in 100 percent of snaps to stay fresh in games. After Crosby said he hated to take plays off, Breer writes that his reaction was the exact mindset Carroll and Spytek were looking for.

After the discussion with Spytek, the Raiders communicated with Crosby’s representation that they plan on building around him.

Regarding the Raiders acquiring QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that Smith’s proposals to Seattle on a contract extension were around $40 million-plus annually, which was $10 million or so more than what the Seahawks were willing to offer.

from the Seahawks, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes that Smith’s proposals to Seattle on a contract extension were around $40 million-plus annually, which was $10 million or so more than what the Seahawks were willing to offer. With the divide in demands, Breer points out the Seahawks began looking for solutions, which led to the discussion of trading Smith and signing a younger quarterback around the same price figure they offered the veteran.

Breer thinks the 2025 NFL Draft’s availability of quarterbacks impacted the Raiders’ decision-making, mentioning how they were willing to sign Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the $50 million range.