AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning has spoken with QB Russell Wilson and HC Nathaniel Hackett and gave both advice on how to make the transition to Denver.

“I’ve talked to Russell a number of times, and we’ve had conversations about some of the things that helped me in my transition to a different team that I think can apply to anybody making the jump, especially after being in a place for a long time,” Manning told The Denver Post’s Ryan O’Halloran. “(I’ve had) conversations Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett as well about some of those things, maybe some do’s, and don’ts that helped me and can certainly apply and Russell can hit the ground running here in his first year. Just his leadership and his work ethic — you start there and then you obviously get to the abilities and talents on the field. His ability to scramble out of the pocket and also make every throw from within the pocket — that’s something that is unique. And then the fact he’s going to work very hard to get his timing down with his receivers.”

According to Denver 7’s Troy Renck, the Broncos are still interested in bringing back veteran RB Melvin Gordon at the right price.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says Gordon has changed agents, switching to Brian Murphy and Joe Panos of Athletes First from Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo.

A source added to Florio Gordon's market currently is in the range of one year and $2.5 million.

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Hawaii CB Cortez Davis will meet either in person or virtually with a number of teams, including the Chargers.

PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Hawaii CB Cortez Davis will meet either in person or virtually with a number of teams, including the Raiders.