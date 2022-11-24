AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Broncos, Ravens, Titans

Broncos

Former Broncos RB Melvin Gordon has no hard feelings during his time in Denver and believes HC Nathaniel Hackett will get the team back on track.

“Hackett is bright enough and he’s won over enough guys to eventually figure it out. He’s been making changes like you see…He’s taken his ego out of it and he truly believes team, first, and I respect him for it,” Gordon said via KUSA’s Mike Klis.

Broncos OC Justin Outten said QB coach Klint Kubiak calling plays is what’s best for the team, citing his relationship with QB Russell Wilson and their collaboration together.

“Klint is a proven play caller. In our situation you just can’t move forward with a guy in my position that’s not called it in a game,” he said via Klis. “He’s got a great track record with the Vikings. And no coach knows any player better in the building than his position coach. He knows exactly what (Wilson) wants, what he’s thinking all the time. They’re always collaborating. There’s a lot of discussion throughout the week. He’s got a real strong relationship with Russell. My position is supporting Klint any way possible. Giving him ideas throughout the game. We were going back and forth throughout the series of what’s next. And I thought it was a real good collaboration.”

Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing had been garnering some quiet buzz as a potential head coaching candidate in this upcoming cycle, as he’s managed to keep Tennessee’s offense afloat despite a stacked deck against him. His DUI arrest will throw all of that out the window though.

“That’s going to take him out of the mix this year,” said an AFC GM to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. “I don’t think you can interview him now. If we needed a coach, I couldn’t recommend him.”