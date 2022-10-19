AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Regarding Broncos RB Melvin Gordon not getting much playing time in the second half of Monday’s game, HC Nathaniel Hackett responded that their offense “didn’t have many plays” in the final two quarters. (James Palmer)

As for Russell Wilson ‘s hamstring injury, Hackett said they will evaluate Wilson’s status throughout the week: “He’s going to do everything in his power to get on the field. We have to make sure he’s as healthy as possible.” (Nick Kosmider)

Gordon added Wednesday he was able to hash things out with Hackett: “I knew there was going to be a conversation. You never know till it happens but I knew there was going to be a conversation. We hashed some things out.” (Klis)

Hackett also said Gordon will start Week 7. (Klis)

The Broncos plan on continuing with fifth-round WR Montrell Washington as their punt return specialist. (Troy Renck)

Chargers

Chargers K Dustin Hopkins felt a pop in his hamstring but felt he would “be the best option” for the team despite kicking through the pain.

“Before every kick, you knew it was going to feel like someone was stabbing you with a knife,” Hopkins said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “It was like, ‘All right. Let’s do this.’ I was praying too. I was, ‘Lord, just be with me.’ The other part was, ‘Pain’s temporary.’ I was just committed to swinging and dealing with pain after.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Hopkins will likely miss Week 7 after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday’s game. Rapoport adds Hopkins’ injury is not considered long-term.

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said RB Joshua Kelley suffered a sprained MCL and will miss “weeks” with his injury, while Hopkins is expected to be out 2-4 weeks and TE Donald Parham Jr. is in the league’s concussion protocol. (Jeff Miller)

