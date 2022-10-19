AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Regarding Broncos RB Melvin Gordon not getting much playing time in the second half of Monday’s game, HC Nathaniel Hackett responded that their offense “didn’t have many plays” in the final two quarters. (James Palmer)
- Hackett added he thought RB Latavius Murray played well and they will need all three of their running backs going forward.
- Jackett mentioned Gordon “didn’t do anything wrong” and plans to have a conversation with him this week. (Palmer)
- As for Russell Wilson‘s hamstring injury, Hackett said they will evaluate Wilson’s status throughout the week: “He’s going to do everything in his power to get on the field. We have to make sure he’s as healthy as possible.” (Nick Kosmider)
- On Wednesday, Wilson said his hamstring is feeling better already and he is “hoping” to play in Week 7. (Mike Klis)
- Gordon added Wednesday he was able to hash things out with Hackett: “I knew there was going to be a conversation. You never know till it happens but I knew there was going to be a conversation. We hashed some things out.” (Klis)
- Hackett also said Gordon will start Week 7. (Klis)
- The Broncos plan on continuing with fifth-round WR Montrell Washington as their punt return specialist. (Troy Renck)
Chargers
Chargers K Dustin Hopkins felt a pop in his hamstring but felt he would “be the best option” for the team despite kicking through the pain.
“Before every kick, you knew it was going to feel like someone was stabbing you with a knife,” Hopkins said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “It was like, ‘All right. Let’s do this.’ I was praying too. I was, ‘Lord, just be with me.’ The other part was, ‘Pain’s temporary.’ I was just committed to swinging and dealing with pain after.”
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Hopkins will likely miss Week 7 after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday’s game. Rapoport adds Hopkins’ injury is not considered long-term.
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said RB Joshua Kelley suffered a sprained MCL and will miss “weeks” with his injury, while Hopkins is expected to be out 2-4 weeks and TE Donald Parham Jr. is in the league’s concussion protocol. (Jeff Miller)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said DE Mike Danna (calf), G Joe Thuney (ankle), and CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. (Nate Taylor)
- Reid added first-round CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) and second-round S Bryan Cook (concussion) returned to practice.
- As for LB Willie Gay‘s return from suspension, Reid said that he returned to practice but they will evaluate him throughout the week to determine his availability: “We’ll see how things go with him this week.” (Adam Teicher)
- Reid said they are optimistic that TE Blake Bell (hip) and OL Lucas Niang (knee) could return from the injured reserve and PUP list at some point after their Week 8 bye. (Herbie Teope)
- As for the Chiefs keeping a three-man running back rotation, Reid said they have a lot of trust in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco: “We have trust in all of them. They’ve all kind of got their plays. It depends on the game. We try to get them as close to equal opportunity as we can.” (Taylor)
