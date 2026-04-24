AFC Notes: Michael Hoecht, Sean McDermott, Caleb Lomu, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane provided an update on EDGE Michael Hoecht‘s recovery from an Achilles injury, saying he’s still working toward being medically cleared.

“He’s doing well. Not fully cleared, though. But he’s here, he’s still rehabbing. He falls into that bucket like he’s allowed to do certain things, but he’s not full-go yet,” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of Audacy.

Regarding fellow edge rusher Landon Jackson‘s knee injury, Beane said he is closer to returning than Hoecht but is unsure of his recovery percentage-wise.

“Landon’s doing well. He’s closer than Hoecht, but I don’t know like a percentage-wise. But he’s in that boat of doing a lot of things, but not fully cleared yet.”

As for DT DeWayne Carter‘s Achilles injury, Beane also indicated he’s further along than Hoecht but still not completely ready.

“He’s closer than Mike (Hoecht). Same injury, but not 100% yet.”

Bills

The Bills fired Sean McDermott this offseason after spending nine years as their head coach. McDermott reflected on his departure from Buffalo, saying it was emotional to leave the city but feels empowered to discover his next opportunity.

“It’s emotional, you put nine years and everything you have into a job. You invest in the community as well, and so you really become a part of the community. I think that’s part of being a head coach, not only are you tasked and responsible to win on the field, but you’re responsible for making a positive impact in a community. Buffalo is a special place for a lot of reasons, and I had nine great years there, so it’s a life change. But having said that, it’s also an opportunity to respond in a way that my kids can learn from. When you go through something adverse in your life, how do you respond to it? And so we’re attacking it head-on. It’s a great opportunity for us this year to take a step back and say, ‘How do we want to grow? How do we want to approach this year, as a as a family, and the time that we want to spend together?’ Let’s come back stronger than we were, even in Buffalo,” McDermott said, via Good Morning Football.

Patriots

The Patriots traded up in the first round to pick No. 28 to take Utah OT Caleb Lomu a year after using the fourth pick on LT Will Campbell. New England de facto GM Eliot Wolf put any question about moving Campbell to bed, even though Lomu spent his entire college career on the left side.

“Yeah, I mean, Will [Campbell]’s the left tackle,” Wolf said, via Sophie Weller of the Patriots Wire. “And like I said, Caleb has some versatility. So, we feel like some of the pro day workouts that he did were on the right side and we were comfortable with that.

“But again, he’s very athletic, so I don’t think either side will be a problem for him.”