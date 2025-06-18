AFC Notes: Michael Mayer, Omarion Hampton, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Reporters asked Broncos HC Sean Payton if this defensive unit was the best one he has coached in his career.

“We’ll see,” Payton told reporters on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “We’re sitting here in June talking about the best. We have a chance to be a real good defense, and time will tell. Lucky enough, I’ve been a part of some really good defenses. We just have to keep improving. Really all of this is in preparation for training camp.”

Chargers

According to SI’s Albert Breer, Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins had a “pretty decent” offer to return to Los Angeles but rejected it, which led the team to pivot to RB Najee Harris as his replacement.

Chargers first-round RB Omarion Hampton has already made an early positive impression on OC Greg Roman: "He's the total package. … You don't see a lot of guys find a hole like he's doing right now." (Kris Rhim)

Raiders

Raiders TE Michael Mayer only played in 11 games during his second season, missing time due to personal reasons. He is now back with the team, drawing praise from HC Pete Carroll.

“I thought Mike had a great offseason with us,” Carroll said in his press conference. “We started out going heart to heart and him [understanding] what we’re all about, and he embraced it and took it as well as anybody could take the challenge of bringing it day in and day out. He had a great camp, and he was doing well before Brock got here, and the two of them just went head to head, just trying to make a play here and there and going back and forth. And they were just great contributors. It’s a terrific position group for us. Ian Thomas coming in really, really livens it up as well. So, we have a very good position group right there and excited about what they’re going to do, but I thought Michael had a great camp.”

Raiders OC Chip Kelly shrugged off suggestions that the team doesn’t have a spot for Mayer, given the success of Brock Bowers.

“Mike has been outstanding and I checked — you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends they told me.” Kelly joked.