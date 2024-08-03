AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Cam Akers, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman is hoping for more deep balls from QB Anthony Richardson this season, leading to more big offensive plays downfield for the team.

“Anthony’s strength right now is throwing deep passes,” Pittman said on the Colts’ official podcast. “I’m hoping it goes back up to where it was in Year 1 and Year 2. That’s where I’m expecting it to go back to. It’s not bad to get those [shorter] passes because any time I’m getting a target, there’s always a chance that I break one and score. Whether it’s a two-yard pass, a 20-yard pass, or a 50-yard pass, I’ll take it all.”

Jaguars

Jaguars TE Patrick Murtagh was taken off the field on a cart with his leg in an air cast after suffering a right ankle/lower leg injury on Friday. (Michael DiRocco)

was taken off the field on a cart with his leg in an air cast after suffering a right ankle/lower leg injury on Friday. (Michael DiRocco) Jacksonville RT Anton Harrison is in the concussion protocol and will miss at least the next two days, per HC Doug Pederson . (DiRocco)

is in the concussion protocol and will miss at least the next two days, per HC . (DiRocco) Pederson also noted S Andrew Wingard will miss some time with a knee injury and he’s unsure if Wingard will be ready for the season opener. (DiRocco)

will miss some time with a knee injury and he’s unsure if Wingard will be ready for the season opener. (DiRocco) Jaguars LT Cam Robinson left practice Friday with a shoulder injury. (Mark Long)

left practice Friday with a shoulder injury. (Mark Long) According to Aaron Wilson, Jacksonville signed S Tanner Muse to a one-year, $1.125 million contract.

to a one-year, $1.125 million contract. Wilson adds the Jaguars signed DE Rasheem Green to a one-year, $1.21 million deal with a $85k roster bonus.

Texans

Houston signed RB Cam Akers in the offseason, who’s coming off a torn Achilles. Akers totaled 31 yards in his preseason debut Thursday and looks to remind people of his game.

“I’ve been doing that since I’ve been training with these guys in training camp, reminding myself, ‘You’re still you, you still have the same abilities after two Achilles injuries.’ I think it showed,” Akers said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “It came full circle, and I want to keep going. I don’t want it to be a one-time thing. I want to keep working and work my way back and keep making plays.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on WR Ben Skowronek: “We’re trying to put him in the mix here and how he competes with our guys. We have a very talented group. We’ll see how that sorts itself out.” (Aaron Wilson)