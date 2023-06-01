AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be looking to cash in on a big extension just like a number of other young receivers did last year. He topped 1,000 yards in 2021 and flirted with the number despite Indianapolis’ offensive ineptitude in 2022. The question is just whether the two sides can reach an agreement on a number for Pittman. He’s definitely the Colts’ best receiver, but is Pittman a true No. 1 wideout? Does he see himself that way? What about GM Chris Ballard?

“We’ve all had this talk before,” Ballard said via 1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen. “What’s a 1? What’s a real 1? A guy that every time he touches the ball, you’re scared to death that he’s going to go score? There are very few of those. Is (Pittman) a really good freaking player? Is he a really good freaking player? Damn right he is, and he’s passionate and he’s tough and he competes his ass off and he wears it and I love that about him. I love that he wears his emotions on his sleeve. I love that he cares deeply about winning. Pittman’s a really good football player and we’re lucky to have him on our team.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars have an interesting situation brewing at tackle with LT Cam Robinson set to be suspended for anywhere between two to eight games. The Jaguars used a first-round pick on OT Anton Harrison and still have OT Walker Little under contract, so they’re in a good spot at tackle even without Robinson. The question is what happens when Robinson’s back in the lineup? Does someone go to the bench? Or a different spot in the starting five? Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says they’re starting the process of answering those questions during OTAs.

“It’s great for them and this time of year we don’t have a depth chart, we don’t set anything. We’re letting everybody work and getting reps all over the place and even if Cam were here right now, he’s hurt and he wouldn’t be doing a lot of stuff,” Pederson said via SI.com’s John Shipley. “So it would still be the same situation. So great for both of those guys, great for Anton to get all the reps he can mentally out there and it’ll just put us in a better position heading into camp.”

Pederson noted the only restriction they have for Harrison is staying on the right side of the offensive line.

“He’ll stay at the right side, but he’s also played guard and things of that nature. So this is the time of year to really, I think, experiment with every position,” Pederson said.

Texans

Texans DC Matt Burke said he’s currently calling their defensive plays but they haven’t decided if HC DeMeco Ryans will take over during the season: “We don’t know who’s calling plays. We’re trying to get the process,” per Aaron Wilson.

Texans DE Jacob Martin's one-year, $2,500,000 deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1,500,000 base salary with $500,000 guaranteed, and can earn up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)