AFC Notes: Mike Evans, Sean Payton, Texans’ Draft Visits, Broncos

Luca Evans asked Buccaneers’ free-agent WR Mike Evans ‘ agent if the veteran receiver has interest in signing with the Broncos, responding that Denver would likely have to part with Courtland Sutton to make it sustainable: “They’d have to want to get rid of Courtland Sutton. I don’t think they’re going to do that. So I don’t think (Evans) ends up there.”

When taking a look at free agents who could land big contracts on the open market, Tom Pelissero writes that Broncos DL John Franklin-Myers will likely have "several suitors" and could command a contract over $20 million per year.

Broncos HC Sean Payton said that he’s always invested early-round draft capital in the offensive line, believing it sets the tone for the rest of the team. As the team continues to build up front, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they addressed the unit early in the draft.

“It’s hard to find those guys and the defensive linemen in free agency this time of the year,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “There are certain positions that are abundant, but that’s one that’s tough. I think (the offensive line is) one of the most important positions on your team because it can kind of permeate your building. I think it starts with selecting what you’re looking for, what your profile is for a starter, sometimes a developmental player. There are certain things that are just ingrained in my head, what a developmental offensive lineman has to be. I think that was one of our first missions three years ago coming here, is to try to get that room right. I think one of the reasons it permeates your team is that if they’re good, your defensive line quickly has to catch up. So historically speaking, for me, we’ve always invested maybe early draft capital for that position.“

