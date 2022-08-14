AFC Notes: Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

It’s a big year for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, as he’s in a new offense with a new coaching staff trying to prove himself on a one-year franchise tag. There were questions about how well he’d fit with new HC Mike McDaniel‘s offense, as Gesicki in the past has been a tight end in name only and operated primarily as a jumbo-sized receiver. Meanwhile, tight ends in McDaniel’s offense are asked to do a lot of blocking, and there have been entire practices this summer where Gesicki has gone without catching a pass. McDaniel says not to read too much into that — yet.

“The tight end position in particular in our offense, we try not to force any behavior. We try to exploit the defense where they’re most vulnerable,” McDaniel said via PFN’s Adam Beasley. “You can go down the stat line of George Kittle if you wanted, where he’ll have, I think, the game before and after, one that he set a record for like the most — he was like five yards away from setting the game record for a tight end of receiving yards in the first half against the Broncos, and then the next week, I think he might have had two catches or whatever.

“It’s something that we’ve talked to the tight ends about at length — it comes in waves. There have been practices where he’s got seven or eight … he had more targets maybe Practice 7 — it was 7 or 8 — than Tyreek had. It’s just one of those things that you try in the game of football, especially when you are a pass receiver at any position, to really focus on what you can control. You can’t control the defenses. You can’t control the progression. You can’t control the pass rush. There are a lot of times where he’s No. 1 in the progression and maybe the right guard or something whiffs on the three-technique. So it’s not something really to look into, it’s more executing your job. I think the tight ends as a whole, and Mike, in general, is confident that when the defense is vulnerable, we’ll find a way to exploit that with his pass skills. But right now, we’re just football players trying to be football players.” Jets ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes Jets WR Denzel Mims hasn’t requested a trade yet but he continues to be buried on the depth chart. He was the seventh receiver to enter the preseason opener and has expressed his frustration numerous times to HC Robert Saleh .

hasn’t requested a trade yet but he continues to be buried on the depth chart. He was the seventh receiver to enter the preseason opener and has expressed his frustration numerous times to HC . He mentions Jets DT Quinnen Williams ‘ agent was at the facility recently to meet with GM Joe Douglas but adds the two are just keeping the lines of communication open and there’s no rush to extend Williams yet.

‘ agent was at the facility recently to meet with GM Joe Douglas but adds the two are just keeping the lines of communication open and there’s no rush to extend Williams yet. Jets OT George Fant lined up at right tackle in practice, indicating newly-signed OT Duane Brown will play the left side when he’s ready to practice. (Connor Hughes)

lined up at right tackle in practice, indicating newly-signed OT will play the left side when he’s ready to practice. (Connor Hughes) Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson heading to surgery in Los Angeles: “We’re optimistic but we’re not out of the woods.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

on QB heading to surgery in Los Angeles: “We’re optimistic but we’re not out of the woods.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh also commented onFant moving to right tackle following the signing of Brown: “His curse is also a blessing, that he’s so versatile. Obviously, he’s a competitor. He just wants a home. But ultimately he’s a team guy.” (Rosenblatt)

Saleh said that RT Mekhi Becton is also going to Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a consultation, but is not certain to be having surgery at this time. (Connor Hughes) Patriots Patriots HC Bill Belichick felt that Thursday’s preseason game would be a good opportunity to split play-calling duties between senior football advisor Matt Patricia and offensive assistant Joe Judge. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for us to do that,” Belichick said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Belichick added that they will continue working through the play-calling process. “We’re going through a process. Just like everything else on this team… Yeah, don’t worry about that. We’ll work it out,” said Belichick. Belichick also praised OT Yodny Cajuste , who has played in just seven games so far mostly due to injuries but is making a charge to grab a backup spot at tackle: “This is the best camp he’s had. He’s been very competitive.” (Reiss)

, who has played in just seven games so far mostly due to injuries but is making a charge to grab a backup spot at tackle: “This is the best camp he’s had. He’s been very competitive.” (Reiss) Reiss notes Patriots seventh-round OT Andrew Stueber suffered an undisclosed injury while training after the draft and probably won’t return from the NFI list until 2023.