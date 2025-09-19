AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen, once again, was asked what Buffalo needs to do to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. Allen responded that they need to continue putting themselves in a good position to win.

“I think if I knew how to get over that hump, we would’ve gotten over that hump already,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “You have to continue to keep giving yourself chances, and I feel like, one thing that I’ve for sure learned this last offseason is trusting in God’s timing. It’s never wrong, and when it’s meant to happen, it’ll happen, and you just got to continue to keep putting yourselves in opportunities where it could happen.”

Allen added that he would rather win the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award than the regular season MVP.

“It’s never been a goal of mine to win MVP. If anything, it’s been to win the Super Bowl MVP,” Allen said. “I think that’s the better of the two awards, and make no mistake, it’s a very cool honor. I really do appreciate it, but it doesn’t change my life. It doesn’t change who I am, and to that point, it probably … winning a Super Bowl doesn’t change who I am or change my life either. But it’s something that the city’s wanted for a very long time and to feel like I can help be a piece that brings it here, that’s more important to me than a singular trophy.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins are off to a 0-3 start for the first time in Mike McDaniel’s time as head coach. Miami WR Jaylen Waddle doesn’t think McDaniel is bothered by the skepticism surrounding the team.

“He is not bothered,” Waddle said, via ProFootballTalk. “Mike is going to be himself. He’s always stayed poised and always looked out for what’s in the team’s best interest inside and out. Mike’s just been Mike.”

As for questions about McDaniel’s job security, Waddle said he doesn’t listen to outside noise.

“To be honest, I don’t really see it,” Waddle said. “I’m really not too much on the Internet and stuff like that. I come from the cloth of [Alabama], we don’t listen to all of that rat poison stuff that we called it back in the day.”

Dolphins FB Alec Ingold said they are focused on turning things around, and no one is finger-pointing around the locker room.

“I think inside the building, inside the facility, a lot of that noise stops,” Ingold said. “I think that the trust and belief comes through time on task and working together and understanding the problems that we need to solve as a unit, as a group. And obviously when the results are losses, noise can be louder, but at the end of the day, the process of improvement, the process of gaining trust . . . and throughout a year for guys to respond and continue to improve and look in the mirror and not finger point and continue to find ways to get better, there’s no secret message, there’s no secret sauce and that’s the way forward. We need to make it right, and there’s no hiding from that. So no, there’s a lot of noise. It’s great, but inside the facility, it’s time on task and improvement, quick turnaround on a Thursday and a well-known opponent up there in Orchard Park and that’s what it is.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez missed the first two weeks of the season as he recovers from a hamstring injury. When appearing on Good Morning Football, Gonzalez said he’s taking things one day at a time.

“We just going day-by-day. Taking it a step at a time,” Gonzalez said. “Just being in the building, sitting in the meetings, doing what I can. It’s been stressful, but it’s all for a reason.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said Gonzalez was going to participate in some capacity Wednesday at practice. (Mark Daniels)