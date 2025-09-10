AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Ed Oliver, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott praised the performance of veteran DT Ed Oliver, despite the loss to Baltimore.

“Yeah, big game. Ed had a big game,” McDermott said, via WGR Sports Radio 550. “You could feel his play out there. Whether it was the run game, the pass game, a couple good hits on the quarterback, a couple big plays in the run game behind the line of scrimmage, and then forcing the fumble. Like the entire team, he didn’t quit. There was no quit in that team, in our team. And that’s a good thing as we look to move forward.”

“You want to continue to grow and improve and evolve, and he wants to continue to take his game to another level,” McDermott added. “He’s shown that he’s worked and to put himself in that position. Now it’s the week-in and week-out intentionality that you take into every week, and you see what he can do when he’s in that space.”

Dolphins

The Dolphins got rocked in their 33-8 loss to the Colts. Miami HC Mike McDaniel said the game was “embarrassing” and they didn’t execute anything they worked on in practice.

“It was embarrassing flat out, and in that there’s nowhere to hide,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “Within the game, it’s almost good that it wasn’t reachable, that we were minus-four [in turnover margin], because as a team we have to — I was really looking forward to seeing the stuff that we’ve really worked on diligently, and I didn’t see any of it, and that’s a problem.”

McDaniel is confident they can turn things around.

“I would say the good news and the positive is I don’t see how it could be worse,” McDaniel said. “And I also believe in the coaches and players to get it fixed because it’s just a shame. You work behind the scenes for months on end, and you don’t show any of it — it’s frustrating. But that can be a good thing and that’s what I saw from the positive. Also you could tell as frustrating as it was, the team didn’t splinter and the effort still remained. There’s things there, but overall — I’m not trying to paint a glossy … I’ll call it what it is. It was embarrassing and not anything that paying fans sign up for.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he doesn’t believe he’s pressing to make plays and refuted that he’s done a bad job with ball security.

“I wouldn’t say I’m pressing. I would say it’s part of the game,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “You obviously don’t want to turn the ball over. I thought that was a wild comment, that I turn the ball over in bunches. That’s crazy. It just so happened that’s what happened today, it was what it was. Got to move forward from that, can’t make those same mistakes.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel addressed the embarrassing 33-8 loss in Week 1 to the Colts on Monday after having a chance to dig into the film more: “It was tough to get punched in the mouth like that because it was not for a lack of intent — there were a bunch of guys out there trying to make plays.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

addressed the embarrassing 33-8 loss in Week 1 to the Colts on Monday after having a chance to dig into the film more: “It was tough to get punched in the mouth like that because it was not for a lack of intent — there were a bunch of guys out there trying to make plays.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques) McDaniel told reporters the team came out of the game with a couple of injuries to starters that will cause them to miss at least a couple of weeks, including OL James Daniels and CB Storm Duck . (Barry Jackson)

and CB . (Barry Jackson) He added TE Darren Waller would try to make his debut in Week 2 against the Patriots, and if not then Week 3 against the Bills. (Jackson)

would try to make his debut in Week 2 against the Patriots, and if not then Week 3 against the Bills. (Jackson) Former Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, who was a starter essentially for the Colts in Week 1 against Miami, told reporters in Indianapolis they felt like they had a good gameplan against Tagovailoa: “We knew… he gets the ball out pretty quick. And once we take away his first read, I feel like it’s panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday.” (Stephen Holder)