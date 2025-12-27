AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Sean McDermott, Thayer Munford, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they will determine OL Aaron Brewer ‘s (neck) availability for Week 17 over the next two days: “Depending on the next 48 hours, how he responds to that practice will dictate that. He has the motivation to [play].”.. .Minkah out this week… Dodson and Waller will practice today, and “we’ll see how T-Dod’s body responds. Looks like Waller should be good to go.” (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel said they've ruled out S Minkah Fitzpatrick for Week 17 and is considered "day-by-day" for the season-finale, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

for Week 17 and is considered “day-by-day” for the season-finale, per Marcel Louis-Jacques. As for the Dolphins being out of playoff contention, McDaniel said that they “Time and time again, at the end of seasons, people make the mistake of thinking there’s nothing to play for. But every single opportunity, if you don’t treat it with the regard it deserves, you’re gonna shortchange your opportunities moving forward.” (Louis-Jacques)

McDaniel said WR D’Wayne Eskridge (toe) is unlikely to play, while CB Isaiah Johnson suffered a torn ACL during practice on Tuesday, per Barry Jackson.

Jets

The Jets ruled out TE Mason Taylor, DL Will McDonald, DT Jay Tufele, and LB Kiko Mauigoa for Week 17 against the Patriots, per Adam Schefter.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel spoke about the return of fellow Ohio State alum OT Thayer Munford, rejoining the team after a brief stint with the Browns and a rough start to his career with the Raiders.

“You saw a different Thayer, I think, than the one that left here,” Vrabel said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “And again, having spent time with another team, came here, and I think it was okay. And then getting claimed by Cleveland, coming back, I think we all, including Thayer, saw a different version of him. One who was much more prepared, ready to go physically, and has done that role before. He’s helped us, hopefully, and whether he plays tackle or both spots on the offensive line. So, I think we’ve just seen a different version of Thayer, and I think he’s trying to take advantage of his opportunities.”

Munford feels he wasn’t in the right headspace at the time and now feels he is finding his groove for the first time.

“He basically means at the beginning of the season, I was not in the right headspace,” Munford said. “After I got let go by the Raiders, I thought I was going to be there this year, especially after they kept me on the roster after everybody was on the 53. I was all types of messed up in my head. I was three or four weeks here, and when I got picked up from Cleveland, I was like, Alright, I’m ready to go. And when I got released there, I was like, ‘OK, forget everyone else, I’m going to show them who messed up in their department.’ When I came here, I just had the mindset to keep going every day and put my best foot forward. It was a rude awakening, but it is what it is. It’s the NFL. I’m just grateful to be in this position. Happy to be back with everybody. Happy to be in the position that I am. I’m happy to contribute to the team.”