AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Tyrod Taylor, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel answered more questions about his job security following the team’s 31-6 loss to the Browns and a 1-6 start to the season.
“A game like this, I think we didn’t see it coming,” McDaniel said, via Around The NFL. “We’re professionals who need to do our job better. You can’t even go on to beating your opponent if you beat yourselves. When it happens, you absolutely, with 100% certainty, have to evaluate everything. No person or no player or no coach has their hands clean — starting with me.”
McDaniel added that he’s not concerned about his job security and is focused on being the best coach he can be.
“You do hard truths in this league and you are always ultimately held accountable for your performance,” McDaniel admitted. “But I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I’m thinking about having a job. As long as I’m the coach of the Miami Dolphins, they will get everything from me.”
McDaniel said that everything, including personnel changes, was on the table while adding that QB Tua Tagovailoa had a few interceptions that he shouldn’t have thrown.
“At least one or two of the interceptions were extremely preventable from Tua, and he knows that just wasn’t good enough,” McDaniel said. “We’ll watch the tape and change our style of play if we need to. Everything is on the table when you go into a game that you fully know you have the capability to win, but get handed a very, very humbling loss.”
Jets
Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that the offense “needed a spark” when he decided to bench QB Justin Fields for QB Tyrod Taylor.
“I felt that it was the right time to do it,” Glenn explained, via Around The NFL. “It’s a tough situation for both of those guys, but it was my call. It was my call and I felt it was the right time to do it.”
Glenn was noncommittal when asked who would be behind center next week.
“I’ll make the call,” Glenn said, “but there’s a lot of conversation I got to have with myself to see what can I do to make sure that we give us a chance to win. We’ll make the right decision. Whatever the decision is, I’m gonna go with it and we’re gonna move forward.”
- Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Jets RB Braelon Allen opted for knee surgery instead of just rehab since they had around the same timeline, and there isn’t much urgency to get him back for this season.
Patriots
After signing a four-year, $104 million deal this offseason, Patriots DT Milton Williams has lived up to the contract so far, thanks to his pass-rushing presence from the interior. Williams takes pride in playing a multitude of roles that allow him to cater to whatever the scheme calls for on every down.
“It’s just showing being productive from any spot on the D-line, wherever I line up, I’m trying to affect the game,” Williams said. “The past couple games, teams were attacking the ‘C’ gap area, so we were like, ‘We’re going to put a bigger body there and put some more guys inside and see if they can run the ball.’ That was the thinking behind it.”
“I think that’s probably my biggest asset, being able to fit in any scheme, any configuration of a defense. It’s easier for the team and helps the coaches being able to come up with a game plan.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!