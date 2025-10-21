AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Tyrod Taylor, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel answered more questions about his job security following the team’s 31-6 loss to the Browns and a 1-6 start to the season.

“A game like this, I think we didn’t see it coming,” McDaniel said, via Around The NFL. “We’re professionals who need to do our job better. You can’t even go on to beating your opponent if you beat yourselves. When it happens, you absolutely, with 100% certainty, have to evaluate everything. No person or no player or no coach has their hands clean — starting with me.”

McDaniel added that he’s not concerned about his job security and is focused on being the best coach he can be.

“You do hard truths in this league and you are always ultimately held accountable for your performance,” McDaniel admitted. “But I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I’m thinking about having a job. As long as I’m the coach of the Miami Dolphins, they will get everything from me.”

McDaniel said that everything, including personnel changes, was on the table while adding that QB Tua Tagovailoa had a few interceptions that he shouldn’t have thrown.