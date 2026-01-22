AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Najee Harris, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals TE Tanner Hudson re-signed on a one-year deal that counts as a veteran salary benefit deal. He has a base salary of $1.3 million and a $50,000 signing bonus while counting $1.125 million against the cap. (Over The Cap)

Ravens

Ravens LS Nick Moore signed a four-year contract extension that included a $1.2 million signing bonus and the first two years guaranteed. If Moore is on the roster on March 17, 2027, another $300,000 becomes guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

signed a four-year contract extension that included a $1.2 million signing bonus and the first two years guaranteed. If Moore is on the roster on March 17, 2027, another $300,000 becomes guaranteed. (Over The Cap) Moore will make base salaries of $1.215 million, $1.26 million, $1.305 million and $1.435 million in the new years of the deal, aka the veteran minimum each season.

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris said that former HC Mike Tomlin told him that he should seek a new opportunity during his final exit interview with the Steelers.

“[Tomlin] said, ‘Najee, I always talk to you, not as if you are a player, but as if you are my son’… He was like, ‘If you was my son, I would tell you not to come back here.’ I was like, ‘Alright, bet,’” Harris said, via Steelers Wire.