AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel Hiring, Patriots, Jets Head Coach Search

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes Jets officials have not really specified what they’re looking for in their next head coaching hire. There’s a sense that they would prefer not to hire first-timers at both head coach and GM, and Cimini says some familiar with the coaching market have connected New York to a coach with an offensive background.

Some candidates on the Jets’ interview list who fit the description, per Cimini, include Steelers OC Arthur Smith and Chiefs OC Matt Nagy . There’s also a lot of buzz around Lions DC Aaron Glenn .

and Chiefs OC . There’s also a lot of buzz around Lions DC . Jets WR Allen Lazard looks like a likely cap cut this offseason but he said he would prefer to stay if possible: “The reason why I came here was to ultimately retire a Jet. I wanted to be part of something historical here and be part of the change and break the [playoff] drought.”

Patriots

Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi discussed the team’s hiring of Mike Vrabel as head coach on ESPN NFL Countdown.

“He’s the right man for the job … it’s been bad for the last two years with the New England Patriots organization,” Bruschi said, via Mike Reiss. “When they hired Jerod [Mayo], at the press conference, a big word that was used was ‘collaboration.’ Everybody’s input and all that stuff; well, I don’t know how much it is that anymore. And I think that’s a good thing. Because Vrabel isn’t going to joke around, Vrabel is going to tighten the screws. In my opinion, there are some people in the front office who need to be told, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing and you need to take a step back.’ I love the hire. Of course, this guy is a friend of mine. But there is going to be a change. I’m a little bit surprised that this happened because there are some people upstairs in the organization who want to be heard. And sometimes they’re going to have to take a bite of ‘Humble Pie’ and understand ‘your opinion doesn’t matter on this one’ because there are people in the building that know more. I hope that is what happens this time around because the collaboration project did not work. I’m glad it’s going to change a little bit to a coach that has more experience and they know what they’re getting exactly with Mike Vrabel.”

Patriots

Former NFL DB Logan Ryan who’s building a career as a media analyst is one of a handful of players who’s had experience playing for both the Patriots and the Titans under HC Mike Vrabel. So he’s uniquely qualified to speak on what the Patriots are getting with their new lead man.

“It’s authentic. He’s demanding and a leader, which is how he was as a player. Players can smell out if a coach isn’t being himself, and with Mike Vrabel, what you see is what you get, braggadocious and in your face. He’s truly himself,” he said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “A Mike Vrabel culture is tons of accountability and natural leadership. It’s kind of what that Patriots’ culture was from the player perspective in the locker room, which is holding each other accountable. He’s also one of the more involved coaches on the practice field.”

Ryan also spoke on what could be Vrabel’s biggest weakness — his plan for the offense and first-round QB Drake Maye given Vrabel himself has a background on the other side of the ball.

“The biggest question is who the offensive coordinator is going to be to develop Drake Maye, because that’s so important. What I saw in Tennessee, there was some [coaching] turnover and a coach is only as good as the strength of his staff,” Ryan said. “But as a leader of men, culture-setter, strategy-wise, winner — he has all those things.”

Appalachian State announced they’ve hired Patriots defensive assistant Keith Jones Jr. to their coaching staff.

to their coaching staff. Patriots DE Deatrich Wise was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck) in Week 18.