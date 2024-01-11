AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Michael Pittman, Press Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

“The franchise tag, I don’t think anybody would be displeased with $23 million,” Pittman continued. “The franchise tag is almost like a tag of respect because you get paid like the top-5 of your position. But do I necessarily want to play on one? I wouldn’t say necessarily no I do not want to play on the tag. You can use that to work on a long-term deal as well.”

Jaguars

There’s an understandable search for who to blame in Jacksonville following the team’s collapse down the stretch, and OC Press Taylor has come under fire because of the offense’s inconsistency in Taylor’s first year as the primary play-caller. However, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson — a fierce supporter and believer in Taylor dating back to their time in Philadelphia — defended him in the end-of-season presser.

“I thought it went good. Can it be better? Yeah, it can be better. I think at times, when you struggle offensively like we did at times, I don’t care who is calling plays, you might as well look at that thing with your eyes closed and just pick a play,” Pederson said via SI.com’s John Shipley. “Because it’s hard, it’s difficult; I’ve been there. You’re trying to find that one play or a spark that gets your offense rolling and with the struggles we had at times, that’s a difficult thing to do. Whether it’s in the run game or the pass game, whatever it might be. Then, you’re looking at the amount of turnovers. You go up and down the field, you turn the ball over in the red zone. You just can’t do this, it’s not play calling, it’s not the scheme or the design of plays, it’s just having the urgency of ‘we have to protect the football better,’ things of that nature.”

Pederson said the No. 1 thing for the Jaguars to improve next year is turnovers. Starting QB Trevor Lawrence threw 14 interceptions and fumbled 12 times, while the Jaguars were 26th in the NFL in fourth-down conversion percentage, going 13-29 on gotta-have-it plays.

“I think it’s number one. I think it’s the biggest thing that he has to focus on moving forward,” Pederson said. “We just can’t have this amount of turnovers, how we turn the ball over, where we turn the ball over, it doesn’t matter. We got to protect the football, that’s the number one thing. I think we’re going to probably end up No. 29, 30, 31 somewhere down there in giveaways. That also doesn’t take into consideration the turnover on downs, too. Those are giveaways as well. For the quarterback, the person that touches the ball every snap, we got to make sure the emphasis is taking care of the ball.”

Citing a team source, Shipley says there was internal skepticism about Pederson’s decision to hand play-calling to Taylor, as it was viewed as a downgrade due to Pederson’s reputation as one of the NFL’s best play-callers.

The source also says the loss of passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who provided valuable experience and outside perspective to the Taylor/Pederson duo, was also felt this year.

