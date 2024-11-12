AFC Notes: Mike Williams, Jameis Winston, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski committed to QB Jameis Winston as the starter out of the bye week. (Mary Kay Cabot)

Stefanski expects LB Jordan Hicks to return from a multi-game absence due to a back injury this week. (Chris Easterling)

Cleveland LT Jedrick Wills Jr. said he "made a business decision" on October 27th against the Ravens because of injury and was benched the following week for OT Dawand Jones. (Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens HC Jim Harbaugh expects CB Tre’Davious White to see the field: “That’s why we traded for him.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh said CB Brandon Stephens will not move to safety despite the injuries at the position. (Zrebiec)

On K Justin Tucker's struggles: "He's been kicking the ball super well [in practice], but he's had some of these that just haven't gone through for him and those are broken down inch by inch. He's his own biggest critic, for sure. So, by his standard, he'd probably say that." (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

In his team debut, Steelers WR Mike Williams hauled in a crucial 32-yard touchdown reception on third down in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh QB Russell Wilson praised Williams for coming in and making a play after dealing with tough times in New York this season.

“It was a big-time catch by Mike,” Wilson said, via Dale Lolley of the team’s website. “I just tried to give him a chance, you know, and let him do his thing. The guy had 1,000-yard seasons over his career. A guy whose made plays, a guy who’s faced adversity. You love it when guys face adversity and they come through on the other end of it.”

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith is having an MRI on his ankle injury and is likely to miss two to three games, per Gerry Dulac.