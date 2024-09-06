AFC Notes: Mike Williams, Zay Flowers, Jets, Patriots, Ravens

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh noted WR Mike Williams will be on a snap count at the start of the year: “We’re going to be smart with him because our eyes are on the entire season.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo clarified his comments that first-round QB Drake Maye played better than QB Jacoby Brissett in the preseason: “I should have given more context to the comment at the time. Drake had more playing time in the preseason than Jacoby, and that was intentional.” (Doug Kyed)

Ravens

Ravens WR Zay Flowers is focused on having a better season than his rookie campaign and isn’t dwelling on his crucial fumble in Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship game.

“I just want to have a better season,” Flowers said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “We’ve been working toward our main goal which is winning a championship. Last season was last season. I use it as fuel but it’s a new season. If I think about that, then I’m going to mess myself up for this season.”

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman feels he’s established good chemistry with Lamar Jackson now entering the fourth year of his career.

“I think it’s at a good point right now,” Bateman said. “We put in a lot of work. I was able to do training camp, so we’re looking forward to it. This is my first offseason fully healthy, training camp fully healthy. I know I missed a couple of days, but this is the longest I’ve been on the practice field since I’ve been here. I’m definitely excited to go out there and do my thing.”

Jackson, Flowers, and HC John Harbaugh have previously said they expect Bateman to have a career year in 2024. Bateman doesn’t feel a boost of confidence going into this season but is grateful his peers believe in him.

“It doesn’t really do anything for my confidence, it just shows me that this team and this organization believes in me,” Bateman said. “I’ve always had the confidence in myself to play football and do the things I need to do. But to sign an extension here shows that (General Manager Eric) DeCosta, (Owner Steve) Bisciotti, Lamar, Harbaugh, (Offensive Coordinator Todd) Monken, whoever it is, it shows they all believe in my abilities. A peace of mind comes with that.”