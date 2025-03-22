AFC Notes: Milton Williams, Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills RB Ty Johnson signed a two-year, $5 million deal with Buffalo that includes $2,490,000 guaranteed, per Over The Cap.

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has an option due worth $1.17 million on March 23. (OTC)

Jets

Jets RT Chukwuma Okorafor‘s one-year, $1.3 million deal includes $757,500 guaranteed, via Rich Cimini.

Patriots

Patriots DT Milton Williams revealed that he nearly signed with the Panthers and was finalizing a deal with Carolina before New England swooped in and outbid them at the last moment.

“My agent was on the phone, and I was kind of in the room,” Williams said. “They were on the phone talking to teams, and teams were coming in with new deals. There was a lot going on, and it happened really fast. They talked about Carolina then and I was like, ‘alright, it sounds like the best offer we are going to get, so, we were going to go there.’ Then, a split second later, New England hopped on and was like, ‘Nah, this is what we got for you.’ Carolina felt like they went too high on their number, so, they stayed at where they were at. New England came in, and it was [over] after that. They wanted me the most and made me a priority. So, I made them a priority.”

Patriots

Patriots OLB Harold Landry signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract that includes $26 million guaranteed, $12 million of which was a signing bonus. Landry has base salaries of $3 million, $11 million, and $13 million, the first two of which are also guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract that includes $26 million guaranteed, $12 million of which was a signing bonus. Landry has base salaries of $3 million, $11 million, and $13 million, the first two of which are also guaranteed. (Over The Cap) He also has up to $1.275 million in roster bonuses per year and annual $225,000 workout bonuses.

Patriots QB Joshua Dobbs signed a two-year, $8 million deal with New England that includes $3.8 million guaranteed. He has up to $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $75,000 in workout bonuses available in both seasons. (Over The Cap)

signed a two-year, $8 million deal with New England that includes $3.8 million guaranteed. He has up to $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $75,000 in workout bonuses available in both seasons. (Over The Cap) His $3.2 million salary is not guaranteed in the final year of his deal, and a total of $4 million in incentives is available.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Patriots hosted Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin for a visit.