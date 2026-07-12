AFC Notes: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mac Jones, Jets Roster Predictions, Patriots

Jets

Jets CB Brandon Stephens and S Minkah Fitzpatrick spoke about changes in an attempt to record their first interception under HC Aaron Glenn.

“It’s hard to believe it could happen, but it happened,” Stephens said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I think all the guys are taking that personally because it’s part of our name. How do we want to rewrite the story after that?”

“I like moving around,” Fitzpatrick said. “I like being able to give the quarterback different looks. I think when you just sit in a high post all game, they know you’re back there and they could dial stuff up for you, but they could also avoid you. So, I like being a chess piece.”

“I mean, he’s done that through the course of his career, so I don’t expect that to change at all,” Glenn said of Fitzpatrick’s ball skills. “We want guys that can get their hands on the ball; we want guys that can make plays. And we also want guys that, when things break down, have the instincts to get us right back where we need to be, to give us another chance to have another play.”

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