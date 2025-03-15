AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf, Russell Wilson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Browns DE Myles Garrett said he doesn’t regret his trade request because he believes it helped improve communication with the organization and thinks their relationship is in a better place now. (Scott Petrak)
- Garrett touched on his media row run after the request: “That media row run created more discourse with myself and the organization. That kind of stuff became a main variable in getting this deal done. I think fans will see it’s never been about money. It’s about winning.” (Tony Grossi)
- Garrett also addressed the pending quarterback situation: “Just leaning on AB and his expertise, knowing he has a plan what this team, offense will look like going forward. He’s going to get a QB we all continue to have faith in.” (Petrak)
- Regarding QB Russell Wilson‘s visit, Garrett was asked whether he was there because of Wilson or if it was just a coincidence and said it was a “little bit of both.” (Zac Jackson)
- Garrett continued on Wilson: “Definitely think he’d be a valuable asset. Has juice left and would be a good leader.” (Petrak)
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Browns signed LB Devin Bush to a one-year, $3.25 million contract with a $2.97 million guaranteed, including a $1.8 million signing bonus and his $1.17 million base salary.
- Wilson adds that the deal has $15k in per-game roster bonuses and a $250k playtime incentive. The deal also has void years from 2026 to 2029 if he’s on the roster on the last day of the 2026 league year.
Ravens
- Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Ravens signed WR DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year, $5 million contract with a $3.745 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed $1.255 million base salary.
- Pelissero adds that Hopkins can earn up to $1 million in incentives and mentions the deal has void years for salary cap purposes.
- Aaron Wilson reports Baltimore signed FB Patrick Ricard to a one-year, $2.872 million fully guaranteed deal with a $167,500 signing bonus and a $2.705 million base salary.
- Per Wilson, the Ravens signed WR Tylan Wallace to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with $1.35 million guaranteed, including a $930k signing bonus and $420k of a $1.17 million base salary. The deal also has up to $100k in incentives and three void years for salary cap purposes.
Steelers
- Georgia DL Mykel Williams had dinner with the Steelers and HC Mike Tomlin before his pro day. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Kansas State RB DJ Giddens will take an official visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)
- He also had a formal Combine interview with Pittsburgh.
- Steelers’ new CB Brandin Echols called himself a “versatile” cornerback and hasn’t been informed where he’ll play on the outside or in the slot, via Nick Farabaugh.
- New Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf laughed when asked about his reported desire to play in warm weather and said he and his team never had any requirements for a potential landing spot despite reports. (Brooke Pryor)
- Metcalf is excited to play with new teammate WR George Pickens: “Our WR coach called him a ‘freak show’. I think that’s the right nickname for him with the circus catches he makes.” (Nick Farabaugh)
- Ray Fittpaldo reports the Steelers are having top-30 visits with Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson, TCU WR Savion Williams, and Iowa DT Yahya Black on Friday.
