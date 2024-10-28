AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

Browns
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports Cleveland DE Myles Garrett would generate a lot of interest on the trade market but sources told her Garrett is too valuable to the Browns to sell.
- Russini does expect Cleveland DE Za’Darius Smith to have potential suitors near the deadline.
- NFL Network reports that the Browns do not plan to trade Garrett.
- According to NFL Network, Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and CB Greg Newsome have come up in trade talks.
- The Browns released a statement on QB Deshaun Watson‘s Achilles surgery: “QB Deshaun Waston underwent successful surgery today to repair his ruptured right Achilles tendon. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, NC, and a full recovery is expected.” (Chris Easterling)
- Browns QB Jameis Winston had more passing yards and touchdowns in the second half against the Ravens than Watson had in any game this season. (Doug Clawson)
Browns
Following a rough offensive start to the season, Browns OC Ken Dorsey knows things aren’t going to improve overnight and it will take collective intensity to get better. The team finally found its footing with a win over the Ravens in Week 8.
“There’s not a magic coach or a magic pill to play better on offense,” Dorsey said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s gonna be work. It’s gonna be attention to detail. It’s gonna be us, at the end of the day, locking in and fighting and going out and playing with extreme physicality, playing with speed, playing with confidence.”
Ravens
Ahead of their Week 8 divisional clash, Browns DC Jim Schwartz praised Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for his evolution to this point in his career.
“He’s gone from a run-first quarterback to a pass-first quarterback that can make plays with his feet,” Schwartz said, via Patrick Warren of the team’s website. “They’ve pretty much opened the whole passing game up to him and he can rely on that, but he also has those legs that he can make explosive plays.”
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh on S Marcus Williams‘ benching: “It was a personnel decision. We’re kind of working through some things there. I feel very confidence Marcus is going to be out there playing great football for the rest of the season. It’s an internal type of situation.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!