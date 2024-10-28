AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Following a rough offensive start to the season, Browns OC Ken Dorsey knows things aren’t going to improve overnight and it will take collective intensity to get better. The team finally found its footing with a win over the Ravens in Week 8.

“There’s not a magic coach or a magic pill to play better on offense,” Dorsey said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “It’s gonna be work. It’s gonna be attention to detail. It’s gonna be us, at the end of the day, locking in and fighting and going out and playing with extreme physicality, playing with speed, playing with confidence.”

Ravens

Ahead of their Week 8 divisional clash, Browns DC Jim Schwartz praised Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for his evolution to this point in his career.

“He’s gone from a run-first quarterback to a pass-first quarterback that can make plays with his feet,” Schwartz said, via Patrick Warren of the team’s website. “They’ve pretty much opened the whole passing game up to him and he can rely on that, but he also has those legs that he can make explosive plays.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on S Marcus Williams‘ benching: “It was a personnel decision. We’re kind of working through some things there. I feel very confidence Marcus is going to be out there playing great football for the rest of the season. It’s an internal type of situation.” (Jeff Zrebiec)