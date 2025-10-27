AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Lamar Jackson, Kevin Stefanski, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett broke his own franchise record in Sunday’s loss with five sacks, yet it wasn’t enough as he sat alone on the bench at the end of the game. He now has 10 sacks on the season, tied for the league lead, and joined legends Reggie White and John Randle as the only players in league history with 10 or more sacks in eight seasons.

“I’m frustrated,” Garrett said, via Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com. “I want to win. I don’t care how much time is on the clock. They got their starters in. There’s a chance we can win. I want to be a part of that. I don’t care how dire the situation looks. I want to try to make something happen. So I hate coming out of those situations. I hate, you know, that kind of inevitability and not being able to do anything about it. I want to win, and I’ll do anything.”

Garrett’s performance drew praise from Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, who was a consultant in Cleveland and has a relationship with the star pass rusher.

“Just size, speed, athleticism, and having watched him last year, it’s impressive, and it’s hard,” Vrabel said after the win, via Daniel Fisher of NESN.com. “We’re trying to chip him, and he Gumbys around one guy and then speed bursts the other guy. He’s just an elite athlete with a tremendous skill set. I’m glad that we don’t play him twice every year unless we’re both in the playoffs. He’s just a dynamic player, and they do a nice job with him. He certainly impacts a lot of football games.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski had to answer questions about whether he would give up playcalling duties and if QB Dillon Gabriel would remain the starter.

Stefanski said all areas of the team need to be evaluated, but that Gabriel will remain the starter after the team returns from their bye week.

“When I say look at everything, when you lose like this, you have to look at everything,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “Every position, everything I’m doing. There’s just — it’s frustrating for where we are as a team. Every position you have to look at. But let me say that with a young quarterback, you understand there’s going to be ups and downs.”

“We were explosive in that first drive, and want to continue to create that,” Gabriel said of the loss. “But sustaining, third downs [are] where we’ve got to be better at, and it starts with me for sure.”

“I just want to make the point that we just have to be better in every area, and we’ll look at everything we do, including how we’re putting these guys in position to succeed,” Stefanski added. “Are we doing enough? When I say looking at every position, are we doing enough with the quarterback position? Do we need to do a better job? And I think I know the answer is yes.”

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is expected to play against the Jets and is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. (Matt Zenitz)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked about the situation regarding QB Lamar Jackson‘s injury status following their game against the Bears on Sunday.

“I’m not involved in those rules,” Harbaugh told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know those particular rules. That was probably — I think in their defense, you know, he practiced a full practice. I think they felt like, because he did the same number of reps, it was a full practice. But when you dig in and you read the rule, at the end of the day, it wasn’t right. So that’s what it was. That’s why as soon as we found out, we changed it.”

“Yeah, that’s in the training room and the P.R. and the other side,” Harbaugh replied when asked who “they” were. “That’s not in the football side. [It’s in the] medical side. But it’s an honest mistake. I mean, it really is an honest mistake. I can tell you this. Nobody’s trying to hide anything. I mean, there’s no advantage — there’s no advantage to be gained, you know, with that. I mean, it was — he practiced, his status was what it was. He was questionable.”